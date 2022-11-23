Kanye West is officially running for President —again. The 45-year old star announced his Presidential big on Tuesday, sharing “We’re moving toward the future.” As part of his campaign, Kanye wants fellow candidate — and former POTUS — Donald Trump to be his running mate. Ye took to Twitter on Wednesday morning (November 23), revealing that he unintentionally kept Trump waiting at his infamous West Palm Beach resort.

“First time at Mar-a-Lago,” Kanye tweeted. “Rain and traffic. Can’t believe I kept President Trump waiting. And I had on jeans. Yikes.” Kanye went on to post a Twitter poll about Trump’s reaction to being his Presidential running mate. “What you guys think his response was when I asked him to be my running mate in 2024?”

WASHINGTON, DC – OCTOBER 11: (AFP OUT) U.S. President Donald Trump hugs rapper Kanye West during a meeting in the Oval office of the White House on October 11, 2018 in Washington, DC. (Photo by Oliver Contreras – Pool/Getty Images)

The response options included “That’s very Ye” and “That’s very Nay,” with the former taking the lead. Ye’s tweet comes on the heels of the Donda rapper announcing that he’ll be working on his campaign with far-right commentator Milo Yiannopoulos. Back in 2020, Ye ran as an independent candidate, receiving around 60,000 votes in a dozen states.

Ye’s Presidential confirmation also comes days after he made his return to Twitter. His social media pages were suspended last month due to his anti-Semitic remarks. Kanye seemingly mocked his suspension with a Twitter exchange featuring the social network’s new owner, Elon Musk. “Testing Testing. Seeing if my Twitter is unblocked,” Kanye shared. Elon replied, “Don’t kill what ye hate Save what ye love.” Kanye followed up by commenting an infamous Jewish salutation. “Shalom.”

Testing Testing Seeing if my Twitter is unblocked — ye (@kanyewest) November 20, 2022

Returning to Twitter this week is another thing that Kanye has in common with Donald Trump. The 76-year old mogul’s page was also restored upon Elon Musk taking over the network. Share your thoughts on Kanye West’s 2024 Presidential run below.