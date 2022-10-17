Donald Trump reportedly believes that Kanye West is acting “crazy” and that he needs professional “help,” according to a new report from Rolling Stone. Trump has previously described West as being “a friend of mine for a long time.”

West recently tweeted about having a plan to go “death con 3” on “JEWISH PEOPLE,” wore a “White Lives Matter” shirt, and much more.

(Photo by Drew Angerer/Getty Images)

The report on Trump’s response came from two sources close to the former President. They were also made prior to West’s recent appearance on Drink Champs, which has only made matters worse for the Donda rapper.

“Jewish people have owned the Black voice,” West said on the show. “Either it’s through us wearing the Ralph Lauren shirt, or it’s all of us being signed to a record label, or having a Jewish manager, or being signed to a Jewish basketball team, or doing a movie on a Jewish platform like Disney. I respect what the Jewish people have done, and how they brought their people together.”

Trump is reportedly also planning on uncharacteristically keeping quiet when it comes to commenting on West’s behavior.

West recently appeared on Tucker Carlson’s primetime Fox News show to defend himself. In the interview, Ye also discussed conspiracy theories about Planned Parenthood, and “fake children.”

Trump found the interview to be “interesting,” according to a source for Rolling Stone.

