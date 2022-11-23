Kanye West says that Adidas had JP Morgan freeze his bank accounts and put a $75 hold million on them. West recalled the move while speaking with the celebrity news website, X17.

He explained to the outlet that the incident has inspired his decision to run for president in 2024.

“The reason why I’m announcing that I’m running for president is I want the FCC to look at my money,” Ye said. “If they actually see, I was looking at my money, and there might have been a possibility that adidas wouldn’t have went into JP Morgan and froze my account and put a $75 million hold on four different accounts.”

HOLLYWOOD, CA – JUNE 28: Kanye West at Milk Studios on June 28, 2016 in Hollywood, California. adidas and Kanye West announce the future of their partnership: adidas + KANYE WEST (Photo by Jonathan Leibson/Getty Images for ADIDAS)

“I went from being a multi-billionaire to not even being able to use my Apple Pay four nights ago. I couldn’t use my Apple Pay because Adidas was able to legally go in and freeze my money,” West said. “And when I see this, I think, well, if this could happen to me, this could happen to other Americans, and for what?”

“You know this can happen to an American that didn’t even steal anything, that didn’t even hurt anyone,” West continued. “This could just happen to you for saying the wrong idea out loud.”

Kanye’s claim comes a month following the company’s decision to sever ties with him in response to his antisemitic comments. They were one of many businesses to also do the same.

According to Forbes, West’s status as a billionaire was taken away as a result of the lost deals.

Check out Kanye’s comments with X17 below.

Kanye West claims Adidas froze four of his bank accounts totalling $75M 💰https://t.co/52WCdDsvQr pic.twitter.com/4glDandjsW — HipHopDX (@HipHopDX) November 22, 2022

