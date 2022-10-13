After an explosive few weeks, Kanye West seems to be taking a break. West first took aim at The Gap and Adidas for allegedly stealing his designs and making sketchy business moves, but things quickly escalated. Once again, he called out his ex-wife and former in-laws, but things took a turn when Paris Fashion Week descended on the City of Love.

West’s “White Lives Matter” design was enough to upset activists, but when he sat down for interviews and preached anti-BLM rhetoric, many began to turn on the Rap mogul. Then, he ushered in anti-Semitic remarks by claiming that he would unleash on the Jewish community, causing Hollywood—and big business—to cut ties with the hitmaker.

This is Candace Owens and Kanye West. These are exactly the type of black folks racists love (The Anti-Black, Black). When you look at their Twitter accounts, Podcasts or social media profiles, the Anti-Black Blacks have a huge racist following. Self-hatred is a helluva drug. pic.twitter.com/oxxWoyMnMT — Willie Ross Jr. Knee Deep (@RossKneeDeep) October 4, 2022

Yet, West has a strong ally in longtime frenemy, Candace Owens. These days, she stands in full support of West and his antics, and this evening (October 12), she has offered an update on the Donda star.

“Earlier today I learned that @kanyewest was officially kicked out of JP Morgan Chase bank,” she tweeted, along with paperwork. “I was told there was no official reason given, but they sent this letter as well to confirm that he has until late November to find another place for the Yeezy empire to bank.”

Owens added that she blacked out names in the document shared. “As I gather my thoughts about this, I want to say that I do not care what you think about Ye West— but I very much care what you think about this.”

“We have reached extremely frightening times in this country,” Who are what has landed us into these times is an ongoing discussion which I would like to open up. Tonight I am focusing on my BLM documentary premiere.”

She concluded, “We will revisit this crucial topic tomorrow.”

Owens and West’s supporters have been taking to platforms to express their ire at the bank’s alleged decision. Expect this to be a hot topic in the days to come.

I have blacked out the names of the other two people on his team that are named in this letter to protect their privacy.



As I gather my thoughts about this, I want to say that I do not care what you think about Ye West— but I very much care what you think about this. — Candace Owens (@RealCandaceO) October 12, 2022