Kanye West is not feeling much remorse following his anti-Semitic remarks on social media. The DONDA rapper has received much backlash after posting making insensitive remarks about the Jewish community on social media and during his sit down with Tucker Carlson. “I’m a bit sleepy tonight but when I wake up I’m going death con 3 on JEWISH PEOPLE,” Ye shared on Instagram.

Many Hollywood elites have spoken out to condemn West’s remarks, including Jamie Lee Curtis, Elon Musk, Jennifer Aniston and more. The rapper’s political pundit friend Candance Owens also revealed that even JP Morgan Bank opted to cut ties with Kanye and his Yeezy brand. “I was told there was no official reason given, but they sent this letter as well to confirm that he has until late November to find another place for the Yeezy empire to bank,” she tweeted.

Earlier today I learned that @kanyewest was officially kicked out of JP Morgan Chase bank. I was told there was no official reason given, but they sent this letter as well to confirm that he has until late November to find another place for the Yeezy empire to bank. pic.twitter.com/FUskokb6fP — Candace Owens (@RealCandaceO) October 12, 2022

Despite the repercussions of his actions, Kanye isn’t reneging on his remarks. On Wednesday, Page Six caught the rapper getting into his vehicle when they asked him about backlash from his anti-Semitic remarks. “To say ‘hey, you call someone on bad business, that’s antisemitic.’ I feel happy to have crossed the line of that idea, so we can speak openly about doing things like getting canceled from a bank.” But Ye didn’t end there. He went on to proclaim that he is “the richest Black man in American history, that put $140 million in JP Morgan.”

Kanye’s response come on the heels of the famous bank giving Ye’ until November 21 to move the funds from his Yeezy LLC to another bank.