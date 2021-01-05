Candace Ownes
- Pop CultureKanye West Responds to Backlash From Anti-Semitic Remarks: “I Feel Happy” Ye' says his cancellations will spark open conversations. ByLamar Banks3.8K Views
- PoliticsCandace Owens Talks Pulling Up To BLM Mansion & Patrice Cullors' ReactionOwens recalls the day Patrisse Cullors, allegedly, exaggerated their run-in about the BLM mansion.ByLawrencia Grose19.5K Views
- PoliticsPatrisse Cullors, Co-Founder Of BLM Movement, Says Candace Owens Came To Her HouseCandace Owens says she's determined to find out, and expose, where the funding from the Black Lives Matter Movement is going.ByLawrencia Grose13.1K Views
- SportsCandace Owens Goes At Stephen A. Smith Over Vaccine ClaimsCandace Owens has been a huge critic of the vaccine.ByMarc Griffin14.1K Views
- BeefCandace Owens Revisits Kanye Dispute: "Outright Lied To The World"The plot thickens as Owens exposed Kanye as a liar.ByThomas Galindo25.2K Views
- SportsCandace Owens Supports Naomi Osaka After Bashing Her Days PriorCandace Owens gives her two cents on Naomi Osaka's withdrawal from The French Open.ByBianca Alvarado4.5K Views
- MusicCardi B Responds To Candace Owens' Suggesting 'WAP' Is Ruining American SocietyCardi didn't seem to take the flack from the political commentator about her "WAP" Grammy performance too seriously. ByMadusa S.5.7K Views
- Pop CultureAOC Targeted In "Smollet" Trend After Capitol Hill Riot Story Is QuestionedThe New York Democrat, Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez , faced backlash after reports claimed her Capitol Hill riot story is made up.ByAzure Johnson3.3K Views
- Pop CultureCandace Owens Says "Black" Categories on Netflix & Uber Eats Are "Segregation"Owens is claiming that the separate categories dedicated to highlighting black businesses on Netflix and Uber Eats are segregation disguised as Black empowerment. ByMadusa S.4.1K Views