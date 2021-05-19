Bianca Alvarado
- CrimeNicki Minaj's Husband Requesting Trial Delay, Says He's UnpreparedKenneth Petty could be going back to prison after he failed to register as a sex offender in California.By Bianca Alvarado
- MoviesJessica Chastain & Andrew Garfield Star In Evangelist Biopic "Eyes Of Tammy Faye"Jessica Chastain transforms to become Tammy Faye in this new biopic, out September 17th.By Bianca Alvarado
- TVNaya Rivera's Father Reveals Details Of Last FaceTime CallGeorge Rivera has revealed that the last thing he told Naya Rivera before her tragic death.By Bianca Alvarado
- MoviesMegan Fox Punches MGK In "Midnight In The Switchgrass" TrailerMegan Fox punches her boyfriend Machine Gun Kelly in first trailer for Midnight in the Switchgrass.By Bianca Alvarado
- Pop Culture"Wedding Crashers" Sequel Officially Has A Script, One Step Closer To Reality: Report"Wedding Crashers 2" has a script written, and assuming it gets green-lit, the film will reportedly start production in August.By Bianca Alvarado
- TechJeff Bezos Is Heading To Space After Stepping Down As Amazon CEOJeff Bezos announced he will be joining his aerospace company's first human flight next month.By Bianca Alvarado
- RelationshipsKenya Duke Rips Gary Owen, Says He Doesn't Pay Any Bills Or See His KidsKenya Duke calls her soon-to-be ex-husband Gary Owen a "deadbeat," for not paying any bills or visiting their kids.By Bianca Alvarado
- TechAmazon Officially Announces Prime Day DatesThe ever-anticipated Amazon Prime Day has been announced.By Bianca Alvarado
- TVNetflix Ranks Its Top 10 Original Movies By ViewsNetflix has released their top ten most-viewed original films.By Bianca Alvarado
- SportsCandace Owens Supports Naomi Osaka After Bashing Her Days PriorCandace Owens gives her two cents on Naomi Osaka's withdrawal from The French Open.By Bianca Alvarado
- RelationshipsMachine Gun Kelly Reveals One Year Anniversary Since Megan Fox First Said "I Love You"Machine Gun Kelly marks one year since his girlfirend, Megan fox, said "I Love you"By Bianca Alvarado
- GramToni Braxton Shows Off Her Amazing Figure At 53Toni Braxton proves to her followers age means nothing, as she shows off her insanely-toned figure at 53.By Bianca Alvarado
- MusicJohn Davis, Real Voice Of Milli Vanilli, Dies Of COVID-19John Davis, who was one of the true singers behind the duo Milli Vanilli, has passed away.By Bianca Alvarado
- Pop CultureAriana Grande Shows Off Her Wedding Day PhotosAriana Grande officially married Dalton Gomez, and finally shared photos of her wedding day with her fans.By Bianca Alvarado
- MusicMarilyn Manson Arrest Warrant Issued In New HampshireMarilyn Manson is wanted a man in New Hampshire, stemming from a spitting incident in 2019. By Bianca Alvarado
- TVChris Rock Blasts Cancel Culture For Making TV & Movies "Boring"Chris Rock is not a fan of cancel culture, and spoke his piece on it during a "Breakfast Club" interview.By Bianca Alvarado
- TVGillette Is Reclaiming "Pubic Hair" In Viral Ad With An Animated Singing PubeGillette's new ad quickly went viral, with a miniature singing pubic hair as the star.By Bianca Alvarado
- GramAri Lennox's Steamy New Photo Has The Internet Fighting Over HerAri Lennox is heating up the internet and for good reason, she looks sexy as hell.By Bianca Alvarado
- RelationshipsKim Kardashian Not Ready To Explain 72-Day Kris Humphries Marriage To Kids YetKim Kardashian is not ready to explain her past life to her children just yet.By Bianca Alvarado