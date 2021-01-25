Azure Johnson
- Original ContentWhat Happened To Kirko Bangz?The Houston rapper rose to fame following the success of his 2011 single "Drank In My Cup." What's he up to now?By Azure Johnson
- SportsMike Tyson Announces Lennox Lewis Fight In SeptemberThe two former heavyweight champions will meet in the ring for the first time in nearly 20 years.By Azure Johnson
- SportsJake Paul Accepts Kamaru Usman's Indirect ChallengeKamaru Usman has since responded on Twitter, telling Jake Paul to "stay on that side."By Azure Johnson
- Pop CultureRosie O’Donnell Says Whitney Houston Was "Conflicted" By "Gay Part Of Her Life"The comedian spoke about Houston’s sexuality amongst other things, while on Jess Rothschild’s podcast.By Azure Johnson
- Pop CultureBow Wow Thanks Rihanna For Snapping Selfie With Daughter ShaiBow Wow says Rihanna's photo op with his daughter helped qualify him for "daddy of the year."By Azure Johnson
- RelationshipsJustin LaBoy Talks Saweetie & Quavo Break-Up & Allegations His Interview Caused ItJustin LaBoy joined The Breakfast Club to discuss Quavo and Saweetie, astrology, cancel culture, and more. By Azure Johnson
- MusicBandUpSick Talks Moving To L.A. To Pursue Rap Career Dreams On "BagFuel"Upcoming rapper BandUpSick sits down with Hynaken and ESSO for "BagFuel."By Azure Johnson
- MusicBoosie Offers $554 For Fan Willing To Get Smacked In New Music VideoBoosie Badazz announced the proposition in a video on his Instagram account.By Azure Johnson
- PoliticsRepublican Rep Lauds Lynching During Hearing On Asian-American Violence"There an old sayings in Texas about 'find all the rope in Texas and get a tall oak tree,'" GOP Rep Chip Roy declared during the hearing.By Azure Johnson
- RelationshipsJennifer Lopez & Alex Rodriguez Share Kiss After Break-Up RumorsThe two were seen kissing in the Dominican Republic after break-up reports went viral.By Azure Johnson
- TVAction Bronson Premieres "F*ck, That’s Delicious," Now Produced IndependentlyBronson’s food show returns for its fifth season, and is now independently-produced.By Azure Johnson
- CrimeAtlanta Shooting Suspect Claims Sexual Addiction Prompted Murders: ReportPolice say racial bias was not the motive for the attack.By Azure Johnson
- RelationshipsA-Rod Visits J. Lo In Dominican Republic Following Break-Up RumorsAlex Rodriguez reportedly showed the rendezvous on his Instagram Story. By Azure Johnson
- Pop CultureRihanna Targeting Fenty Hair Business With New TrademarkFans react to the possibility of a new Fenty line-- but still no music from Rihanna.By Azure Johnson
- CrimeDerek Chauvin Third Degree Murder Charge Reinstated In George Floyd CaseAfter initially being dismissed in October, the charges were reinstated on Thursday.By Azure Johnson
- MusicTrae Tha Truth Reacts To Murder Of Houston Rapper Obe NoirThe Houston rapper/activist wrote his condolences to Obe on Instagram.By Azure Johnson
- SportsChris Bosh & Paul Pierce Among 14 Finalists To Join NBA Hall Of FameThe former rivals appear as finalists for the 2021 Hall of Fame, alongside 12 other basketball greats. By Azure Johnson
- SportsBaron Davis Says Dan Gilbert Wouldn't Let Him Out Of His Contract To Play With LeBron JamesThe former NBA point guard revealed a message from the team owner. By Azure Johnson
- MusicTory Lanez Shouts Out Drake For Dropping On Same Day & Shuts Down Hater"Great day for music," Tory Lanez declared, after realizing both he and Drake are dropping new music on Friday.By Azure Johnson
- MoviesLauren London & Michael B. Jordan Star In "Without Remorse" TrailerThis will be the pair’s first time working on a movie together.
By Azure Johnson
- SportsJames Harden’s Jersey To Be Retired In Houston Despite Messy DepartureHouston Rockets' team owner has revealed that James Harden's jersey will be retired.By Azure Johnson
- StreetwearNike VP Resigns After Son Uses Her Credit Card For Resale Sneaker BusinessNike executive Ann Hebert left the company following a wide-spread report of her son’s resale business.By Azure Johnson
- BoxingJake Paul Roasts Conor McGregor, Dana White & Others With ImpersonationsJake Paul continues his beef with MMA’s top dogs.By Azure Johnson
- SportsTiger Woods “Awake, Responsive & Recovering" After Car CrashWoods’ team released a statement updating the public on his status. By Azure Johnson
- Pop CultureRush Limbaugh, Conservative Radio Personality, Dead At 70Rush Limbaugh passed away Wednesday after fighting lung cancer.By Azure Johnson
- Pop CultureLil Baby Named On TIME "100 Next" List Along With Chloe X Halle, Doja CatAfter a stellar 2020, Lil Baby is starting off 2021 in similar fashion. The rapper is featured on TIME’s “100 Next” list, spotlighting leaders of the future.
By Azure Johnson
- RandomGorilla Glue Girl Tessica Brown Donating $20k From GoFundMeThe 40-year-old woman who took over social media after she put Gorilla Glue in her hair is now donating almost all of her GoFundMe money to charity.
By Azure Johnson
- TVJustin Combs & Instagram Star Justin Laboy Set To Premiere New Show “Respectfully Justin”Justin Combs and Justin Laboy are ready to join late-night TV. By Azure Johnson
- TVWendy Williams Searches For New Man With Casting CallWendy Williams is back on the market and holding casting calls to find new love.By Azure Johnson
- TVRachel Dolezal Reveals She Still Can't Get A Job Six Years After Transracial ControversyThe self-described transracial activist hasn’t been able to get a job in six years following the highly-publicized controversy.By Azure Johnson
- FoodRoscoe’s Chicken & Waffles Robbed At Gunpoint By Anti-Masker For Food But No CashA maskless man robbed Roscoe’s Chicken and Waffles at gunpoint after initially being kicked out for not wearing a mask.By Azure Johnson
- Pop CultureAOC Targeted In "Smollet" Trend After Capitol Hill Riot Story Is QuestionedThe New York Democrat, Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez , faced backlash after reports claimed her Capitol Hill riot story is made up.By Azure Johnson
- Pop CultureTeyana Taylor Joins “Silhouette Challenge” With A TwistTeyana Taylor adds a surprise to her version of the TikTok trend, with a cameo from Junie Shumpert.By Azure Johnson
- TVCardi B Goes To Wayne’s World In UberEats Super Bowl AdCardi B appears in "Wayne's World" themed UberEats Super Bow Ad promoting local restaurants.By Azure Johnson
- Pop Culture"Spy Kids" Creator Set To Reboot FranchiseDirector Robert Rodriguez is set to reboot his first Hollywood hit franchise "Spy Kids".By Azure Johnson
- FoodKraft Announces Pink Mac & Cheese For Valentine's DayKraft launches odd, pink, candy-flavored mac and cheese for Valentine's Day.By Azure Johnson
- MusicLil Yachty & Lil Tecca Link Up In The StudioLil Yachty and Lil Tecca posted up in the studio together on Instagram.By Azure Johnson
- Pop CultureKevin Hart To Debut SiriusXM Podcast With Seinfield As A GuestKevin Hart adds yet another new another venture to his resume, with his an original podcast for SiriusXM.By Azure Johnson
- TVThe Rock Shares New Trailer For Origin Story Series "Young Rock"The Rock releases a new trailer for the show based on his childhood in Hawaii, "Young Rock."By Azure Johnson
- MoviesKevin Hart & Cate Blanchette To Star In "Borderlines" AdaptionKevin Hart to star in the film adaption of the popular video game "Borderlands."By Azure Johnson
- MoviesHarry Potter Live-Action Series Reportedly In The Works At HBO MAX"Harry Potter," the third highest-grossing film franchise, is reportedly coming to TV screens with the help of HBO MAX.By Azure Johnson
- StreetwearTeyana Taylor Flaunts Fierce Abs With PrettyLittleThing Collection LaunchTeyana Taylor shows off dazzling body in her new PrettlyLittleThing Collection.By Azure Johnson