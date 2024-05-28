Cardi B And Candace Owens Debate Whether Porn Should Be Banned

The pair sparked plenty of discussion among their fanbases.

Two of the most outspoken voices on social media have been going back and forth recently over the ethics of NSFW content online. From the music world there's Cardi B. Sonically she's one of the most hard-hitting rappers around right now and one that never holds anything back in her songs. Contrasting her from the world of politics is Candace Owens, the controversial conservative figure who has faced massive backlash for years as a result of many of her takes. Most recently the two found they disagreed over the existence of porn online.

"Ban pornography. It is a psychological weapon intended to weaken our men" Owens said in a tweet sparking the original debate. As you'd expect many of the replies and quote tweets to her post disagree wholeheartedly with the premise. That includes Cardi B who saw Owens' original post through an Instagram blog and left a comment refuting her approach. "Ommmggg why yall so against porn? Is it that bad for yall? I enjoy it but I don't know I guess like a 6 time a year thing. I personally don't feel no connection or addiction to it just a little quick one two... NOTHING LIKE REAL INTIMACY," her comment reads. Check out the original Candace Owens tweet that sparked the entire debate below.

Cardi B Defends Porn From Candace Owens' Attacks

Cardi B fans are still wondering whether or not they'll get a new album this year. Cardi herself tweeted that she was taking 2024 off, but ultimately deleted the tweet. Just a few days later her label made a post very much implying that her long-awaited second studio album was still on the way this year. She's already released two singles this year that could potentially land on a forthcoming album.

What do you think of Cardi B and Candance Owens going back and forth on Twitter about whether pornographic content should be banned? Which of the two sides do you agree with more? Let us know in the comment section below.

