Offset Shares Christmas Photos Suspiciously Missing Cardi B's Kids

Offset celebrates Christmas in the Nawf with a few of his children.

Offset spreads holiday cheer to fans on Christmas Day with new family photos that ignite a reaction to the absence of the rapper's children with Cardi B. In matching Balenciaga, the rap star acknowledges the absence of Cardi's children in the Instagram post. "Merry Christmas from the Nawf," he captioned. "Missing a few of my babies in the pic, but y’all already know the love is endless. Family first, always." Cardi B and Offset are in the middle of a divorce, filed by Cardi over the summer.

While seen partying together a couple of weeks ago for Offset's birthday. The couple have gone back and forth across social media. Cardi B leaked her husband's horny text messages, while Offset revealed that the two have continued to be physically involved during the divorce. It is unconfirmed if the couple spent time together for the holidays. The couple share three children together, with Cardi having a newborn in September. Cardi B hasn't commented on her husband's post yet.

Naturally, Offset's caption sparked comments centered around the couple's divorce. A user acknowledged previous family photos, commenting, "Cardi never excluded anyone from her photos....The pettiness is real." A similar commented followed. It reads: "he always made sure all the kids were together and looked great. I know they missing her." Another addressed the negativity. They commented, "I can’t believe yall on this man page with all the negative comments THATS CRAZY!!! Beautiful family king!!! In New York as well, you have beautiful children!"