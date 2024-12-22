Cardi B Fans Accuse Offset Of Trying To Compete With His Ex In This Bizarre Way

Is Offset trying to one-up Cardi B?

It's no secret that things between Cardi B and Offset have been tense lately. The two artists decided to go their separate ways officially over the summer, filing for divorce amid her pregnancy with their third child. While the "Enough" rapper says her goal is to foster a healthy co-parenting relationship with her ex, it seems as though it's been tougher than she might have expected.

Last week, for example, she put him on blast on X after they were spotted partying at the same club. She accused him of "trying to push this narrative" that she wants to get back together and more. "F**k you, b***h," she said at the time. "I will really violate and crash out for real. Stop. Leave me the f**k alone. I f***ing hate you, I wish you’d die. That’s how much I f***ing hate you, b***h." She didn't stop there, however, urging the former Migos member to sign the divorce papers so they can settle this once and for all.

Offset Raises Eyebrows By Showing Off Holiday Decor Amid Cardi B Divorce

Unfortunately, it doesn't look like their feud will be dying down anytime soon. Some social media users even think Offset is trying to compete with Cardi in an unexpected way. Recently, she hopped online to show off her extravagant Christmas decor, which includes several floral-inspired trees in what appears to be the front entrance of her home. Shortly after her post, Offset decided to show off his own decorations. He also flaunted several large trees, as well as realistic indoor snow, giant reindeer statues, countless presents, and more.