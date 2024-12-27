Cardi B Posts Christmas Pictures With Her Two Oldest Kids, But Not With Her & Offset's Newborn Daughter

Offset did a similar thing in his recent holiday collage.

Cardi B and Offset's second divorce has turned out to be messier than the first. Since she announced their split back in August, they have been nothing but bitter towards each other. Their disdain for one another has been broadcast all over the internet, particularly on Twitter. They have traded nasty insults, accused each other of cheating, and etc. There did seem to be slight chance that they were at least cordial at a club right around 'Set's birthday. However, that window was shut almost immediately. Cardi would hop on Twitter Spaces to express her deeply rooted hatred for Offset, even wishing death upon him.

"F*** you, b****. I will really violate and crash out for real. Stop. Leave me the f*** alone. I f***ing hate you, I wish you’d die. That’s how much I f***ing hate you, b****." If these two somehow how reconcile, we would be as shocked and confused as anybody. Given what we know, things seem to be going nowhere but downhill from here. But with the holidays in session, there really isn't time to dwell on the negatives with family around.

Is Cardi Subtly Throwing Shade At Offset?

That's especially true given Cardi B and Offset have three kids together. Over the past couple of days, both rappers have shared some Christmas pictures on their IGs. The former Migo was the first to post, doing so by only including his kids outside of their relationship. "Merry Christmas from the Nawf🎁. Missing a few of my babies in the pic, but y’all already know the love is endless. Family first, always. ❤️"