Cardi B Suggests That Offset Didn't Buy Their Kids Any Christmas Gifts

Cardi is done with the "spiteful" games from Offset.

The holidays may be over, but Cardi B is still looking for some gifts from Offset for their kids. According to the New York femcee, her future ex-husband did purchase Christmas presents for his children separate from theirs, but didn't follow through for their three. She hopped on an X Spaces earlier today to spill the alleged tea to her fans. "Do you guys know that my kids didn't receive no Christmas gifts from somebody in particular?" she began. "Guess how many gifts did they buy for my kids? Zero! Zero." While she never explicitly says his name, it's pretty clear who she's talking about given how fractured their relationship has become. She's especially furious over this because she claims that he flew out to New York to give his own kids presents but couldn't do the same for theirs.

Later into her rant, Cardi B proclaims that she's going to be stronger now this compared to last year. She's noticing that every time Offset attempts to "do something publicly to embarrass" her it's done on purpose. Because of her newfound awareness she's claiming it's not going to affect her anymore. However, she did admit that when it comes to Offset "being spiteful" toward her kids, it does get to her.

Cardi B Nor Offset Can Keep Each Other Out Of Their Mouths

Then, she calls out Offset for not wanting to accept the terms of the divorce because he claims he wants to be able to see their three kids. However, Cardi B claims that the former Migo rapper had just called their newborn daughter, whose name is supposedly Blossom, yesterday, January 13. She then refers back to how that if he really has the desire to be in their kids' lives, then he would have bought them gifts.