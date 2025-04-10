Kanye West Reveals The Staggering Amount He Pays Kim Kardashian In Child Support

BY Gabriel Bras Nevares 3.7K Views
Link Copied to Clipboard!
Kanye West Kim Kardashian Child Support Hip Hop News
May 12, 2012; Los Angeles, CA, USA; Kim Kardashian and Kanye West in attendance during game seven of the Western Conference quarterfinals of the 2012 NBA Playoffs between the Los Angeles Lakers and Denver Nuggets at the Staples Center. Lakers won 96-87. Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-USA TODAY Sports via Imagn Images
This follows some wild comments from Kanye West about not just Kim Kardashian's grievances with him, but her family's alleged crimes.

Kanye West, despite all his rants, is still fantasizing about his ex, even as he tries to make the case of his alleged unjust exclusion or exploitation when it comes to his divorce with Kim Kardashian. You have likely already heard a lot about this conflict up to this point, but he still wants to offer more supposed detail. Among many other wild tweets on other topics that could reach more dangerous extremes, Ye claimed he pays the socialite a staggering amount of cash in child support every month. "I pay 200k a month in child support Just a reminder," he tweeted half an hour after midnight on Thursday (April 10).

Of course, this inspired a lot of debate in the comments section under the Instagram post below, especially given Kim Kardashian's financial luxuries. Still, none of us can pretend to know exactly what the details of these child support payments are, nor their specific context. This follows Kanye West accusations left and right concerning the Kardashians, whether it's painting them as alleged sex traffickers or speaking on his relationship with his children.

Read More: Kanye West Labels Donald Trump The GOAT For His Latest Wild Idea

Why Did Kanye West Diss Jay-Z?

However, Ye not only targeted his own family as of late, but also that of Jay-Z and Beyoncé, making unfounded claims about their twins. Kanye West recently apologized to Hov – albeit in a way he ruined shortly after. "I’m sorry Jay Z,” he tweeted. “I be feeling bad about my tweet but I still feel I gave my life to this industry and thought so many people were my family but when I needed family on some real s**t none of these rap n***as had my back." "Do Beyoncé ever let Jay get p***y? I mean like at least a couple times," the Chicago artist followed up.

The Kanye West and Jay-Z feud is probably something you're familiar with, evolving from a strong mentorship and then peer-based bond in the 2000s into a big 2010s rift after Jay and Beyoncé skipped Kanye's wedding with Kim Kardashian in 2014. Since then, things have been mostly icy, except that "Jail" feature on Donda in 2021. We will see if Ye continues to drag Kim Kardashian or if he takes a more grounded approach to his grievances and worries moving forward.

Read More: FKA twigs & North West's "Childlike" Music Video Amazes Kim Kardashian & Kanye West

[via]

About The Author
Gabriel Bras Nevares
Gabriel Bras Nevares is a staff writer for HotNewHipHop. He joined HNHH while completing his B.A. in Journalism &amp; Mass Communication at The George Washington University in the summer of 2022. Born and raised in San Juan, Puerto Rico, Gabriel treasures the crossover between his native reggaetón and hip-hop news coverage, such as his review for Bad Bunny’s hometown concert in 2024. But more specifically, he digs for the deeper side of hip-hop conversations, whether that’s the “death” of the genre in 2023, the lyrical and parasocial intricacies of the Kendrick Lamar and Drake battle, or the many moving parts of the Young Thug and YSL RICO case. Beyond engaging and breaking news coverage, Gabriel makes the most out of his concert obsessions, reviewing and recapping festivals like Rolling Loud Miami and Camp Flog Gnaw. He’s also developed a strong editorial voice through album reviews, think-pieces, and interviews with some of the genre’s brightest upstarts and most enduring obscured gems like Homeboy Sandman, Bktherula, Bas, and Devin Malik.
Recommended Content
50th Annual GRAMMY Awards - Backstage and Audience Music Kanye West Ruins Jay-Z Apology With Lewd Comments About Beyonce 4.4K
Mathew Knowles Kanye West Jay Z Beyonce Family Hip Hop News Music Mathew Knowles Blasts Kanye West's Attacks Against Jay-Z & Beyonce's Family 1058
NBA: In Season-Quarterfinals-Phoenix Suns at Los Angeles Lakers Pop Culture Kim Kardashian Is Reportedly Worried About How Kanye West's Antics Are Influencing Their Kids 3.9K
Buffalo Bills' Damar Hamlin On Capitol Hill To Discuss NFL Safety Legislation Sports Damar Hamlin Visits Capitol Hill 2.1K