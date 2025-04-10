Kanye West Reveals The Staggering Amount He Pays Kim Kardashian In Child Support

Kanye West, despite all his rants, is still fantasizing about his ex, even as he tries to make the case of his alleged unjust exclusion or exploitation when it comes to his divorce with Kim Kardashian. You have likely already heard a lot about this conflict up to this point, but he still wants to offer more supposed detail. Among many other wild tweets on other topics that could reach more dangerous extremes, Ye claimed he pays the socialite a staggering amount of cash in child support every month. "I pay 200k a month in child support Just a reminder," he tweeted half an hour after midnight on Thursday (April 10).

Of course, this inspired a lot of debate in the comments section under the Instagram post below, especially given Kim Kardashian's financial luxuries. Still, none of us can pretend to know exactly what the details of these child support payments are, nor their specific context. This follows Kanye West accusations left and right concerning the Kardashians, whether it's painting them as alleged sex traffickers or speaking on his relationship with his children.

Why Did Kanye West Diss Jay-Z?

However, Ye not only targeted his own family as of late, but also that of Jay-Z and Beyoncé, making unfounded claims about their twins. Kanye West recently apologized to Hov – albeit in a way he ruined shortly after. "I’m sorry Jay Z,” he tweeted. “I be feeling bad about my tweet but I still feel I gave my life to this industry and thought so many people were my family but when I needed family on some real s**t none of these rap n***as had my back." "Do Beyoncé ever let Jay get p***y? I mean like at least a couple times," the Chicago artist followed up.