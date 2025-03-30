FKA twigs & North West's "Childlike" Music Video Amazes Kim Kardashian & Kanye West

FKA Twigs has reunited with North West for a striking new music video accompanying their collaboration, "Childlike Things." The visual also enlists Kevin Smith and Jake Shane, who step into the roles of music executives evaluating Twigs’ artistry. Skeptical of her vision, they dismiss her efforts—until North enters the scene, injecting undeniable energy into the performance.

At just 11 years old, North commands attention, rapping in both English and Japanese with unwavering confidence. She delivers lines that fuse her faith with bold self-assurance: "Hello, my name is North/ From California to Tokyo/ Jesus the King/ Praise God/ Jesus is the only true God." The moment shifts the tone entirely. Even Smith, who initially resists the concept, concedes, "OK, it’s fire." Yet he remains fixated on pushing short-form social media content rather than embracing the depth of a full music video.

FKA twigs & North West “Childlike”

FKA Twigs has spoken openly about North’s unexpected feature on "Childlike Things," revealing that she sought a collaborator who could embody the boundless energy and conviction of youth. "It needed someone with tenacity, someone with that strong point of view you have when you’re 11," Twigs shared on Instagram. "Then I saw an interview with North West, and she was so confident. It suddenly occurred to me—I would’ve loved to have a friend like North who could speak up for themselves." She continued, "I realized, ‘OK, it has to be North. She has to put her point of view on the song.’ She came in and wrote about her faith, which I think is really powerful."