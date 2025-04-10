Kanye West Ruins Jay-Z Apology With Lewd Comments About Beyonce

“I’m sorry Jay Z ,” he wrote. “I be feeling bad about my tweet but I still feel I gave my life to this industry and thought so many people were my family but when I needed family on some real sh*t none of these rap n****s had my back.” Before long, he was back to his offensive antics, posted: “Do Beyoncé ever let Jay get p*ssy? I mean like at least a couple times.”

Kanye West & Jay-Z Beef

As for Kanye West's post about Jay-Z and Beyonce's kids, Rumi and Sir, he wrote: “Has anyone ever seen Jay-Z and Beyoncé’s younger kids? They’re r*tarded. This is why artificial insemination is such a blessing. Having r*tarded children is a choice.” The latest apology isn't the first time West has admitted he feels bad about their feud. In a series of strange posts in which Ye claimed Jay-Z wants to kill him, he wrote: “I LOVE JAY Z AND I DO FEEL BAD. I ALWAYS FELT LIKE THE BLACK SHEEP. LIKE I WANTED FAMILY IN THIS MUSIC SH*T. I’D RUN ON STAGES THINKING I WAS DOING THE RIGHT THING AND WOULD ALWAYS BE A SLIGHT. HOV NOT COMING TO MY FIRST WEDDING, HIM PUTTING KENDRICK ON THE SUPERBOWL OVER ME OR EVEN US NEVER BEING INVITED TO SH*T, TAKING JABS ABOUT MY RED HAT ON DONDA. I FELT LIKE BOTH HIM AND HIS WIFE COULD HAVE HELPED ME HAVE MORE LEVERAGE WITH MY KIDS. THEY COULD HAVE USED THEIR CULTURAL POSITION TO NOT JUST WATCH THE KARDASHIANS RUN ME OVER. SH*T HURTS SO F*CK BOTH OF THEM CAUSE WHEN I NEEDED THEM IT WAS F*CK ME.”