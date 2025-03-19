Kanye West Bizarrely Claims Jay-Z Wants To Kill Him Before Reflecting On Their Relationship

Kanye West suggested that he thinks Jay-Z wants to kill him with his latest controversial post on social media. He made the allegation before admitting he always felt like a "black sheep" around the legendary rapper. The comments come after West targeted Jay-Z and Beyonce's children in a post from earlier in the week.

“I KNOW JAY Z IS DRIVING AROUND LIKE DAMN I HAVE TO KILL KANYE. I KNOW ITS GONNA HURT JAY Z TO KILL ME BUT SOMEBODYS GOTTA DO IT. PLUS I DONT WANT THE JEWS GETTING CREDIT FOR MY MURDER. I ALSO DONT WANT JAY Z TO GET IN TROUBLE FOR KILLING ME. MAYBE DRAKES SHOOTER TOP 5 CAN COME KILL ME," West began.

Kanye West & Jay-Z Beef

From there, he discussed their relationship more seriously. “I LOVE JAY Z AND I DO FEEL BAD," he admitted. "I ALWAYS FELT LIKE THE BLACK SHEEP. LIKE I WANTED FAMILY IN THIS MUSIC SH*T. I’D RUN ON STAGES THINKING I WAS DOING THE RIGHT THING AND WOULD ALWAYS BE A SLIGHT. HOV NOT COMING TO MY FIRST WEDDING, HIM PUTTING KENDRICK ON THE SUPERBOWL OVER ME OR EVEN US NEVER BEING INVITED TO SH*T, TAKING JABS ABOUT MY RED HAT ON DONDA. I FELT LIKE BOTH HIM AND HIS WIFE COULD HAVE HELPED ME HAVE MORE LEVERAGE WITH MY KIDS. THEY COULD HAVE USED THEIR CULTURAL POSITION TO NOT JUST WATCH THE KARDASHIANS RUN ME OVER. SH*T HURTS SO F*CK BOTH OF THEM CAUSE WHEN I NEEDED THEM IT WAS F*CK ME.”

The latest posts are far from the first time Jay-Z and Kanye West have had a falling out. Despite their close relationship in the early 2000s, things took a turn for the worse in the following decade when Jay-Z and Beyonce decided to skip out on West and Kim Kardashian's wedding in 2014. In more recent years, as West's antics online have gotten even more out of hand, Jay-Z has only distanced himself even more.