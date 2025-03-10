Kanye West Surprisingly Shouts Out Jay-Z During Latest Twitter Rant

One of the most infamous moments of the Life Of Pablo tour back in 2016 was when Kanye West called Jay-Z out onstage, making their contentious rift very clear. While they have always shared a pretty complicated relationship, as Ye often drags Hov for various volatile reasons, this doesn't mean they forgot about The Throne. The Chicago artist recently roped the Brooklyn MC into his latest Twitter rant. "ONLY GODS CAN MAKE GODS JAY Z MADE ME A GOD," he reportedly tweeted on Sunday night (March 9). The Yeezy mogul's pendulum usually swings between open praise and clear conflict, so don't expect things to be perfect from here on out.

Elsewhere, Kanye West is looking to help other rappers that aren't as big or as integral to his story as Jay-Z. He recently praised Dave Blunts online and even offered him to get him in touch with his personal trainer. "Ye said I’m the chosen one / Ye told me to talk to his personal trainer ’cause he wanna see me alive," Blunts rapped on a song snippet that he teased after their interaction, which included a direct text message from Kanye to Dave.

Kanye West Twitter

Feb 2, 2025; Los Angeles, CA, USA; Bianca Censori and Kanye West at the 67th Annual Grammy Awards at Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles on Sunday, Feb. 2, 2025. Mandatory Credit: Dan MacMedan-USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Sadly, the rest of Kanye West's Twitter presence still reeks of antisemitism and other controversies, targeting various groups and communities. This is all for attention at this point, and at least more fans are acknowledging this as a transparent ploy. He recently took to the social media platform to label his embrace of Nazi ideology his "most unbelievable achievement yet." Folks wonder whether or not this will just be the reality moving forward. After all, this is far from the first firestorm over the last decade or so. Maybe this is just what we have to deal with for the rest of Ye's career.