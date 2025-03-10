Kanye West Surprisingly Shouts Out Jay-Z During Latest Twitter Rant

BY Gabriel Bras Nevares 1.6K Views
Link Copied to Clipboard!
Kanye West Jay Z Twitter Rant Hip Hop News
Feb 19, 2017; New Orleans, LA, USA; Jay Z before the 2017 NBA All-Star Game at Smoothie King Center. Mandatory Credit: Bob Donnan-USA TODAY Sports via Imagn Images
Jay-Z recently broke a tie with Kanye West for the most awarded rapper in Grammys history, the latest chapter in their complicated story.

One of the most infamous moments of the Life Of Pablo tour back in 2016 was when Kanye West called Jay-Z out onstage, making their contentious rift very clear. While they have always shared a pretty complicated relationship, as Ye often drags Hov for various volatile reasons, this doesn't mean they forgot about The Throne. The Chicago artist recently roped the Brooklyn MC into his latest Twitter rant. "ONLY GODS CAN MAKE GODS JAY Z MADE ME A GOD," he reportedly tweeted on Sunday night (March 9). The Yeezy mogul's pendulum usually swings between open praise and clear conflict, so don't expect things to be perfect from here on out.

Elsewhere, Kanye West is looking to help other rappers that aren't as big or as integral to his story as Jay-Z. He recently praised Dave Blunts online and even offered him to get him in touch with his personal trainer. "Ye said I’m the chosen one / Ye told me to talk to his personal trainer ’cause he wanna see me alive," Blunts rapped on a song snippet that he teased after their interaction, which included a direct text message from Kanye to Dave.

Read More: Jay-Z Breaks Tie With Kanye West For The Most Grammys Of Any Rapper In History

Kanye West Twitter
Entertainment: 2025 Grammy Awards - Arrivals and Press Room
Feb 2, 2025; Los Angeles, CA, USA; Bianca Censori and Kanye West at the 67th Annual Grammy Awards at Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles on Sunday, Feb. 2, 2025. Mandatory Credit: Dan MacMedan-USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Sadly, the rest of Kanye West's Twitter presence still reeks of antisemitism and other controversies, targeting various groups and communities. This is all for attention at this point, and at least more fans are acknowledging this as a transparent ploy. He recently took to the social media platform to label his embrace of Nazi ideology his "most unbelievable achievement yet." Folks wonder whether or not this will just be the reality moving forward. After all, this is far from the first firestorm over the last decade or so. Maybe this is just what we have to deal with for the rest of Ye's career.

Still, some fans have hope that there are brighter days ahead, especially with the news of Kanye West's upcoming Sunday Service reunion. Also, they might not care about all this and just want to hear the new album Bully. In any case, this Jay-Z shoutout shows that, when it comes to industry relationships, he is as back-and-forth as ever.

Read More: Kanye West Explains How Drake And Jay-Z Are “The Greatest Ever” In Different Ways

[via]

About The Author
Gabriel Bras Nevares
Gabriel Bras Nevares is a staff writer for HotNewHipHop. He joined HNHH while completing his B.A. in Journalism &amp; Mass Communication at The George Washington University in the summer of 2022. Born and raised in San Juan, Puerto Rico, Gabriel treasures the crossover between his native reggaetón and hip-hop news coverage, such as his review for Bad Bunny’s hometown concert in 2024. But more specifically, he digs for the deeper side of hip-hop conversations, whether that’s the “death” of the genre in 2023, the lyrical and parasocial intricacies of the Kendrick Lamar and Drake battle, or the many moving parts of the Young Thug and YSL RICO case. Beyond engaging and breaking news coverage, Gabriel makes the most out of his concert obsessions, reviewing and recapping festivals like Rolling Loud Miami and Camp Flog Gnaw. He’s also developed a strong editorial voice through album reviews, think-pieces, and interviews with some of the genre’s brightest upstarts and most enduring obscured gems like Homeboy Sandman, Bktherula, Bas, and Devin Malik.
Recommended Content
NFL: Super Bowl LVIII-San Francisco 49ers at Kansas City Chiefs Music Jay-Z Breaks Tie With Kanye West For The Most Grammys Of Any Rapper In History 2.1K
News: Kanye West Relationships Kanye West & Bianca Censori Reportedly Headed For Divorce 3.5K
Kanye West Bianca Censori Fashion Film Hip Hop News Music Kanye West & Bianca Censori Shift Focus To Fashion Film After Controversial Grammys Stunt 1163
News: Kanye West Politics Kanye West Makes His Donald Trump Support Crystal Clear In Bigoted Twitter Rant 1.8K