Bianca Censori & Her Sister Angelina Enjoy Shopping Trip With Kanye West In Spain

BY Caroline Fisher
Bianca Censori Sister Spain Kanye West Relationship News
MILAN, ITALY - FEBRUARY 23: Kanye West and Bianca Censori attends the Marni fashion show during the Milan Fashion Week Womenswear Fall/Winter 2024-2025 on February 23, 2024 in Milan, Italy. (Photo by Arnold Jerocki/Getty Images)
Last month, Kanye West revealed on his song "BIANCA" that his wife Bianca Censori once left him over one of his unhinged Twitter rants.

It's no secret that it's been a busy few months for Kanye West. The Chicago rapper dropped his album BULLY back in March, and already, he's gearing up to drop another new project. The project in question is CUCK, a Dave Blunts-assisted album formerly known as WW3. An official release date has yet to be announced, but in April, Ye unveiled its tracklist.

It features song titles like "Hitler Ye And Jesus," "Nitrous," and more. It also features a track named after Bianca Censori, the Yeezy founder's wife. He and the Australian model reportedly tied the knot at the end of 2022, but it hasn't been all smooth sailing since.

On "BIANCA," Ye admits that Censori left him following one of his unhinged Twitter rants, and begs for her back. When he previewed the song on DJ Akademiks' stream last month, listeners were unsure if the two of them were still split up, or if he was inspired by a temporary breakup.

Read More: Kanye West Wants To Help Tory Lanez Get Out Of Prison After Jail Stabbing

Kanye West "Heil Hitler"
Entertainment: 2025 Grammy Awards - Arrivals and Press Room
Feb 2, 2025; Los Angeles, CA, USA; Bianca Censori and Kanye West at the 67th Annual Grammy Awards at Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles on Sunday, Feb. 2, 2025. Dan MacMedan / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

The latter was confirmed to be the case a couple of weeks later, when Ye and Censori were seen together in Spain. Now, based on a clip shared by No Jumper, they're back in Spain together once again. They appeared to be doing some shopping alongside Censori's younger sister Angelina, and attracting ample attention.

Ye led the way in a grey sweatshirt. Censori stunned in a black skirt and a matching mesh top. It left little to the imagination, and for this reason, we cannot post the clip directly on HNHH. Angelina turned heads in a simple black sundress and sandals.

"BIANCA" isn't the only CUCK track to raise eyebrows, however. There's also a song on the album disturbingly titled "Heil Hitler," which Ye released with an accompanying music video this month.

Read More: Kanye West & Playboi Carti's Beef May Be Ending Soon

