Kanye West's Contentious Tracklist For "CUCK" Has Internet Pleading For Him To Scrap It

Kanye West reveals he's still working on the revised version of "WW3," but no one seems interested in the slightest.

At this point in his career, Kanye West just doesn't have the same pull musically that he once he did. For over a decade, the Chicago mogul was one of the faces of hip-hop, and arguably the guy. But since the release of Donda, it's been a sad fall from grace, frankly.

He's resorted to bigoted rants and attention seeking and those maybe the clearest reasons for this precipitous drop in quality. Die-hard Kanye West fans were holding out hope for BULLY after hearing the demo version of the record not too long ago.

But honestly, who even knows if that's even going to happen anymore. He did say that it would drop on his eldest daughter's birthday, June 15. However, it seems he's more focused on praising Dave Blunts (no offense) and letting him write his songs for WW3.

That would be another project he's got in the works after it was rumored to drop earlier this month. Perhaps as planned, the tracklist and KKK-inspired cover art caused quite the stir on social media. Titles such as "HITLER YE AND JESUS," "HEIL HITLER," "FREE DIDDY," fired up a lot of people for obvious reasons.

Kanye West VULTURES 3

But he's been making tweaks to the tracklist and the title in recent weeks as it seems he's going with CUCK for the latter. Kanye West has also appeared to change the names of songs as evidenced by a tweet collected by Akademiks TV. Some still remain like the ones we mentioned just a second ago.

However, "FREE DIDDY" is out and tracks like the recently surfaced "COUSINS," which has sparked a lot of shock and roast sessions is on "V2" of CUCK. Others include "JARED," "COSBY," "VIRGIL," and more. You can view the rest above if curiosity gets the best of you.

But a lot of people aren't invested and are actually begging Kanye to keep the record stashed away for good. "By just looking at the name of the album and the songs. He can keep this to himself," one X user replies. "Come on man. Just keep it, bro just d**kin around. Just drop Donda 2 on streaming bro💔" another adds.

Ye did say that it was almost complete two weeks ago, but time will tell if he decides to unleash it. What isn't a question anymore (apparently) is the conclusion of VULTURES. Per Ye, Ty Dolla $ign isn't talking to him anymore, therefore, the record isn't a thing. Their relationship has faltered as of late, as West claimed that his former partner in rhyme was forced to stop working with him or else he'd lose artists from his label.

