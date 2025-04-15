Kanye West Claims He & Dave Blunts Are "Almost Finished" With "WW3" Album

Kanye West is apparently real close to dropping his next project WW3 thanks to a recent post on X from him. "Met Dave less than 2 months ago and we’re almost finished with the WW3 album." That quote tweet hung over a video from user Gregor Estevan which showed collaborator Dave Blunts performing the lead single and title track at a recent show. He played a little bit of the Hitler-praising track and then stopped it to give a quick shout-out to his "brother." "Shout out to my brother Ye man. I'll never speak bad against Ye on God." Dave then resumed it and essentially performed the remainder of it, including an unreleased verse from him.

This is now the second time that "WW3" has been previewed. Over the weekend, Adin Ross got on stream with Kodak Black and they seemed to be vibing with the music. Kanye West then thanked them for the support, something he hasn't been doing in recent months. "This mean eveeeerrryyyything to me this Sunday Morning. Also thank you to Adin for being a Jew rocking out to this. It’s music. Maybe I got a drop of love left in this black heart of mine. Yall don’t understand the only thing that stops my rampages is love. Love is my kryptonite."

Kanye West New Album

This project was initially going to drop on April 4 after sharing details about the tracklist and its racist cover. However, to one's surprise, it never did release. But it seems this is still happening, for better or worse. Exactly when remains a mystery as neither Kanye West nor Dave Blunts have confirmed anything yet. Dave Blunts and Kanye West making an album together is something we never would have had on our bingo card.