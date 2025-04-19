Kanye West Reunites With Bianca Censori In Spain After Spilling About Nasty Breakup

Kanye West Reunites Bianca Censori Relationship News
Feb 2, 2025; Los Angeles, CA, USA; Bianca Censori and Kanye West at the 67th Annual Grammy Awards at Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles on Sunday, Feb. 2, 2025. Dan MacMedan / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images
It looks like Kanye West and his wife Bianca Censori are still together despite his bizarre social media tirades.

Earlier this month, Kanye West teased his upcoming album WW3 on DJ Akademiks' stream. He gave listeners a taste of what's to come with a track named after his wife, Bianca Censori. In the song, he reveals that the Australian model left him after one of his infamous X tirades and begs her to come back.

"Bianca, I just want you to come back / Come back to me / I know what I did to make you mad," he admits. "My baby she ran away / But first she tried to get me committed / [...] She's having a panic attack and she is not liking the way that I tweeted."

At the time, it was unclear whether they were still separated, or if Ye was referring to a temporary split. Now, however, listeners appear to have their answer. Yesterday (April 18), they were spotted enjoying dinner together at an Indian restaurant in Spain.

Kanye West WW3
NFL: Super Bowl LVI-Los Angeles Rams at Cincinnati Bengals
Feb 13, 2022; Inglewood, CA, USA; Rapper/recording artist Kanye West during the Cincinnati Bengals game against the Los Angeles Rams in Super Bowl LVI at SoFi Stadium. Mark J. Rebilas / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

They appeared to be in good spirits based on a brief clip obtained by TMZ, headed into what looked like a private dining area. As for WW3, that release is still up in the air. It was supposed to drop earlier this month, but unsurprisingly, it didn't.

Ye did share its tracklist, however, which is full of bizarre and offensive song titles. This includes "Free Diddy," "Virgil Let Me Down," "Hitler Ye And Jesus," and more.

This week, he also provided his X followers with a vague update on the project. He confirmed that he and his collaborator Dave Blunts have almost completed it. "Met Dave less than 2 months ago and we’re almost finished with the WW3 album," he wrote alongside a video of Blunts. For now, another release date has yet to be announced.

