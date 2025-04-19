Kanye West Reunites With Bianca Censori In Spain After Spilling About Nasty Breakup

Earlier this month, Kanye West teased his upcoming album WW3 on DJ Akademiks' stream. He gave listeners a taste of what's to come with a track named after his wife, Bianca Censori. In the song, he reveals that the Australian model left him after one of his infamous X tirades and begs her to come back.

"Bianca, I just want you to come back / Come back to me / I know what I did to make you mad," he admits. "My baby she ran away / But first she tried to get me committed / [...] She's having a panic attack and she is not liking the way that I tweeted."

At the time, it was unclear whether they were still separated, or if Ye was referring to a temporary split. Now, however, listeners appear to have their answer. Yesterday (April 18), they were spotted enjoying dinner together at an Indian restaurant in Spain.

Read More: Kanye West Pledges To Never Diss Drake Again After Latest Development In UMG Lawsuit

Kanye West WW3

Feb 13, 2022; Inglewood, CA, USA; Rapper/recording artist Kanye West during the Cincinnati Bengals game against the Los Angeles Rams in Super Bowl LVI at SoFi Stadium. Mark J. Rebilas / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

They appeared to be in good spirits based on a brief clip obtained by TMZ, headed into what looked like a private dining area. As for WW3, that release is still up in the air. It was supposed to drop earlier this month, but unsurprisingly, it didn't.

Ye did share its tracklist, however, which is full of bizarre and offensive song titles. This includes "Free Diddy," "Virgil Let Me Down," "Hitler Ye And Jesus," and more.