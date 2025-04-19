Kanye West Rants About His Wife Bianca Censori's Public Image After Spain Reunion

Kanye West recently purged a lot of his earlier Twitter controversies and rants, but newer tirades are still quote notable even if they don't reach the abhorrent lows of earlier this year. One recent tweet on Ye's page seems to reference his wife Bianca Censori and how people perceive her.

"When my wife don’t talk She’s my wife She’s not your wife," Kanye West tweeted about Bianca Censori. "Tell Hollywood starlets ran by the Jews when they can talk and what they should say when they do talk. You hate the male female dynamic and the black and white dynamic. I’m Ye. And the Ye Kingdom will rise to the same level power of Yeezy Season three and then to the power of the French Banks and then above. This has been ordained. Ok now we back on Ye time."

Did Kanye West & Bianca Censori Break Up?

Screenshot via Twitter @kanyewest

This is notable because of breakup rumors between the two, which they recently seemed to dispel. According to TMZ, Kanye West and Bianca Censori went to Spain together and grabbed dinner at an Indian restaurant on Friday (April 18).

In a snippet of Ye's supposedly upcoming album WW3, he rapped about Censori leaving him after one of his Twitter rants due to a panic attack. "Bianca, I just want you to come back / Come back to me / I know what I did to make you mad," he expressed on the track. "My baby she ran away / But first she tried to get me committed / [...] She's having a panic attack and she is not liking the way that I tweeted."

Of course, considering the antic-heavy and chaotic nature of anything related to the Chicago artist, we still don't know for sure whether or not he and Bianca Censori really broke up. We will have to wait for more conclusive statements from either party, or for more consistent outings or remarks.

These two will probably continue to draw controversy, whether for Kanye West's individual antics or how Bianca Censori finds herself in the middle of those backlashes. Their journey continues to experience turbulence, but we will see just how heavy this current storm is.