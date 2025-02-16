Kanye West Thanks Bianca Censori For Sticking With Him Through Rampant Scrutiny

Kanye West gave a shout out to his wife, Bianca Censori, for sticking by his side as he's made countless controversial headlines in recent days. Taking to X (formerly Twitter), West thanked her in a since-deleted post. "My wife has stuck by me through all this," West wrote. West and Censori had been dealing with break-up rumors in the wake of all the public scrutiny.

When No Jumper shared the post, fans had mixed reactions. "I can think of a billion reasons why… maybe more," one user joked. Another replied: "kim could never," referencing West's ex-wife, Kim Kardashian. West's post for Censori comes after he returned to X following an unhinged rant on the platform which saw him decide to deactivate his account.

Did Kanye West & Bianca Censori Get Divorced?

As for his wild rant, he proclaimed himself to be a Nazi, showed love to Adolf Hitler, called out Taylor Swift, and much more in the offensive series of posts. “SOME OF MY BEST FRIENDS ARE JEWISH AND I DONT TRUST ANY OF THEM," he wrote in one. On top of that, he paid for a Super Bowl commercial to promote his Yeezy merch website, but then began only selling t-shirts with swastikas shortly afterward. That led to Shopify banning him from the site. "All merchants are responsible for following the rules of our platform. This merchant did not engage in authentic commerce practices and violated our terms, so we removed them from Shopify," the company said in a statement to CBS MoneyWatch.