Kim Kardashian Draws Bianca Censori Comparisons With Latest SKIMS Look

BY Cole Blake 484 Views
MLS: Leagues Cup-Cruz Azul at Inter Miami CF
Jul 21, 2023; Fort Lauderdale, FL, USA; Kim Kardashian poses for a selfie before the match between Inter Miami CF and Cruz Azul at DRV PNK Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Nathan Ray Seebeck-USA TODAY Sports via Imagn Images
Kim Kardashian's newest SKIMS ad is turning heads.

Kim Kardashian's look in her latest advertisement for SKIMS is drawing comparisons to Bianca Censori's controversial outfit at the Grammy Awards. The video, which Kardashian shared on Instagram, shows her in a skin-colored leotard with stockings and high heels. "Five years in the making, our Ultimate butt-enhancing solutions will magically make your dream butt appear (no squats required), courtesy of SKIMS Fairy Butt Mother," Kardashian captioned the post.

In the comments section, some fans began comparing her look in the advertisement to Bianca Censori. At the awards ceremony, Censori wore a sheer dress with no underwear underneath. "Bianca is that you?" one user asked under Kardashian's post, as caught by TMZ. Another wrote: "Looks like Bianca on the red carpet."

Kim Kardashian's SKIMS Shapewear

With the Instagram post, Kardashian was promoting a new line of shapewear for her brand, SKIMS. Michelle Wolf wrote the Ultimate Butt campaign while Ben Carey served as the director of the video. “I love being able to push boundaries and bring humor to our campaigns,” Kardashian said in a statement. “We love showing how looking and feeling your best should be as simple and easy as putting on Skims.” The latest campaign comes after the brand opened a popup store in New York City’s neighborhood of SoHo in celebration of Valentine's Day.

As for Bianca Censori and Kanye West, the drama has continued in the weeks since the Grammy Awards. Last weekend, West spent several days going on countless tirades on X (formerly Twitter). He praised Adolf Hitler and labeled himself a Nazi while also targeting Taylor Swift and more. During Sunday's Super Bowl, he paid for a commercial to promote his Yeezy merchandise website. At some point shortly afterward, he stripped the site except for a t-shirt featuring a swastika. All of the antics have been resulting in tons of backlash online.

