Kim Kardashian Would Reportedly “Love” To Take Legal Action Over Bianca Censori’s Scandalous Outfits

By Caroline Fisher
2024 Kering For Women Dinner
NEW YORK, NEW YORK - SEPTEMBER 09: Kim Kardashian attends the Kering Foundation dinner at The Pool on September 09, 2024 in New York City. (Photo by Gotham/WireImage)
According to a source, “Kim is in a terrible spot."

Bianca Censori never fails to make headlines with her flashy and frequently scandalous fashion choices. According to The Jasmine Brand, however, not everyone is on board. A source reportedly tells the outlet that Kim Kardashian has a major problem with Censori wearing racy outfits around her children. Of course, Kardashian is the ex of Kanye West, who Censori is currently married to.

“Kim is in a terrible spot," the source claimed, "because Bianca has completely won over her kids." They went on to accuse Ye and Censori of allowing the children to “stay up all night” and buying them "piles of candy.” They say that this makes it tough for Kardashian to compete.

Kim Kardashian Is Not A Fan Of Bianca Censori's Skimpy Looks, Source Tells The Jasmine Brand

"When they’re with Kanye, there are no rules, so of course they love being with them,” the source added. “If Kim says anything critical, they defend her, so it’s not like she can even bring up the fact that Bianca is practically naked around them, even in public.” Reportedly, Kardashian has taken various steps to try to prevent Censori from dressing provocatively around her little ones. This has included asking for Ye's help and even reaching out to Censori directly, according to the source.

Unfortunately, they claim that nothing has helped, which has reportedly made Kardashian want to take things to the extreme. “She’d love to get a lawyer involved, but there’s not a lot she can do unless Bianca gets arrested. It’s awful, and Kim’s convinced Bianca and Kanye are purposely trying to mess with her," the source stated. What do you think of a source telling The Jasmine Brand that Kim Kardashian reportedly has an issue with Bianca Censori wearing revealing outfits around her kids? Does this surprise you or not? Share your thoughts in the comments section down below and keep an eye on HNHH for more updates.

...