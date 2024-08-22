Kanye West’s Kids & Bianca Censori Join Him In Korea For “Vultures 2” Event

Ye and Ty Dolla Sign are scheduled to perform at Goyang Stadium tomorrow.

Kanye West and Ty Dolla Sign are scheduled to appear in Korea tomorrow for their eagerly anticipated listening event for their new album, Vultures 2. Today, Ye was spotted at an airport in the East Asian country, joined by several family members. Of course, his wife Bianca Censori accompanied him, as did three of his kids.

Censori rocked a nude bodysuit, which she complemented with a matching hat and a pair of heels. As for Ye, he kept it casual for the long flight, sporting a white hoodie and some sweatpants. She was seen walking alongside his little ones, and even holding his six-year-old son, Chicago.

The Korean performance will be Ye's first in roughly 15 years and is set to take place at Goyang Stadium. It'll also be his second major listening event in recent weeks. Earlier this month, he and Ty performed in Salt Lake City, where Censori and her sisters cheered them on. For now, it remains unclear whether or not Ye and his entourage will do any exploring during their stay in Korea, though everybody looked excited to be there.