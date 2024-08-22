Kanye West’s Kids & Bianca Censori Join Him In Korea For “Vultures 2” Event

Ye and Ty Dolla Sign are scheduled to perform at Goyang Stadium tomorrow.

Kanye West and Ty Dolla Sign are scheduled to appear in Korea tomorrow for their eagerly anticipated listening event for their new album, Vultures 2. Today, Ye was spotted at an airport in the East Asian country, joined by several family members. Of course, his wife Bianca Censori accompanied him, as did three of his kids.

Censori rocked a nude bodysuit, which she complemented with a matching hat and a pair of heels. As for Ye, he kept it casual for the long flight, sporting a white hoodie and some sweatpants. She was seen walking alongside his little ones, and even holding his six-year-old son, Chicago.

Kanye West and Bianca Censori are seen leaving their hotel on February 28, 2024 in Paris, France. (Photo by MEGA/GC Images)

The Korean performance will be Ye's first in roughly 15 years and is set to take place at Goyang Stadium. It'll also be his second major listening event in recent weeks. Earlier this month, he and Ty performed in Salt Lake City, where Censori and her sisters cheered them on. For now, it remains unclear whether or not Ye and his entourage will do any exploring during their stay in Korea, though everybody looked excited to be there.

The trip comes shortly after Censori was spotted enjoying dinner with her family, who was visiting from Australia, and Ye's children. It also comes amid reports that Ye & Ty's listening event in Taiwan, scheduled for August 25, has been canceled. What do you think of Kanye West and Bianca Censori taking his kids to Korea for his upcoming Vultures 2 listening event? We're not permitted to post the images directly on HotNewHipHop, but if you'd like to see them, you can do so by clicking the Via link below. Share your thoughts in the comments section down below and keep an eye on HNHH for more updates.

