Bianca Censori Puts Her Curves On Full Display In Sheer Nude Dress While Shopping In LA

Bianca Censori has debuted yet another daring look.

Bianca Censori has been on a roll lately with her signature scandalous outfits, and her latest LA outing was no exception. Today, the Australian model was spotted doing some shopping in Beverly Hills and kept her look simple. Regardless, she turned heads, as her dress was totally sheer. She complemented the nude piece with a pair of heels and a casual updo.

Reportedly, Censori's husband Kanye West was nowhere to be seen during the excursion. While the high-profile couple is usually seen together, this doesn't exactly come as a surprise. After all, the Chicago-born artist just announced that he and Ty Dolla Sign's joint album Vultures 2 drops tomorrow. There's still some speculation that the release might not actually happen, however, seeing as though the announcement was deleted within hours.

Bianca Censori Turns Heads In Her Latest Edgy Look

Kanye West and Bianca Censori are seen on May 13, 2023 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Rachpoot/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images)

Either way, fans are looking forward to seeing what happens come midnight, as they've been waiting on the album for months. As for Censori, she's been making plenty of headlines for her edgy looks in recent weeks. This is also far from her most shocking. In July, she and Ye grabbed lunch at the Chateau Marmont, which she enjoyed in a summer-ready outfit. She stunned in a pair of tiny white shorts and a matching bikini top, which she paired with some black heels. Reportedly, she broke the hotel's dress code, which asks guests to dine in business casual attire.