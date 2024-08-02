Bianca Censori Puts Her Curves On Full Display In Sheer Nude Dress While Shopping In LA

Prototypes: Front Row - Paris Fashion Week - Menswear Spring/Summer 2025
PARIS, FRANCE - JUNE 19: (EDITORIAL USE ONLY - For Non-Editorial use please seek approval from Fashion House) (L-R) Kanye West and Bianca Censori attends the Prototypes Menswear Spring/Summer 2025 show as part of Paris Fashion Week on June 19, 2024 in Paris, France. (Photo by Peter White/Getty Images)
Bianca Censori has debuted yet another daring look.

Bianca Censori has been on a roll lately with her signature scandalous outfits, and her latest LA outing was no exception. Today, the Australian model was spotted doing some shopping in Beverly Hills and kept her look simple. Regardless, she turned heads, as her dress was totally sheer. She complemented the nude piece with a pair of heels and a casual updo.

Reportedly, Censori's husband Kanye West was nowhere to be seen during the excursion. While the high-profile couple is usually seen together, this doesn't exactly come as a surprise. After all, the Chicago-born artist just announced that he and Ty Dolla Sign's joint album Vultures 2 drops tomorrow. There's still some speculation that the release might not actually happen, however, seeing as though the announcement was deleted within hours.

Bianca Censori Turns Heads In Her Latest Edgy Look

Kanye West and Bianca Censori are seen on May 13, 2023 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Rachpoot/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images)

Either way, fans are looking forward to seeing what happens come midnight, as they've been waiting on the album for months. As for Censori, she's been making plenty of headlines for her edgy looks in recent weeks. This is also far from her most shocking. In July, she and Ye grabbed lunch at the Chateau Marmont, which she enjoyed in a summer-ready outfit. She stunned in a pair of tiny white shorts and a matching bikini top, which she paired with some black heels. Reportedly, she broke the hotel's dress code, which asks guests to dine in business casual attire.

Luckily, it doesn't look like she received any complaints. What do you think of Bianca Censori's latest daring fashion statement? We're not permitted to post the images directly on HotNewHipHop, but if you'd like to see them, you can do so by clicking the Via link below. Share your thoughts in the comments section and keep an eye on HNHH for more updates.

