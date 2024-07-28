Kanye West & Bianca Censori Take North To See “Deadpool & Wolverine” In LA

BYCaroline Fisher270 Views
Link Copied to Clipboard!
Marni - Front Row - Milan Fashion Week - Womenswear Fall/Winter 2024-2025
MILAN, ITALY - FEBRUARY 23: Kanye West and Bianca Censori attends the Marni fashion show during the Milan Fashion Week Womenswear Fall/Winter 2024-2025 on February 23, 2024 in Milan, Italy. (Photo by Arnold Jerocki/Getty Images)
Ye, North West, and Bianca Censori got in on the biggest R-rated opening in history last night.

It's been an undoubtedly hectic few months for both Kanye West and his wife Bianca Censori. The high-profile pair have been making headlines for their overseas excursions, the Australian model's scandalous outfits, and more. In recent days, however, they appear to have opted to enjoy their summer with a few more relaxing outings. Earlier this weekend, for example, they were spotted taking in the nice weather by the pool in Santa Barbara.

Now, they've been seen with Ye's daughter North, spending an evening at the movies. Reportedly, the trio went to see Deadpool & Wolverine at a theater in LA last night, enjoying some wholesome family fun. While parts of the film may be a bit over the 11-year-old's head, as it was the biggest R-rated opening in history, they appeared to have a blast.

Read More: Bianca Censori Flaunts Her Curves In Bright Yellow Bikini Poolside With Kanye West

Ye, Bianca Censori & North West Enjoy An Evening At The Movies

Kanye West and Bianca Censori are seen leaving the Chateau Marmont on May 25, 2024 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by The Hollywood Curtain/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images)

In photos from the outing, Censori is seen with her arms wrapped around North, who didn't seem too thrilled with all the cameras. For those wondering, she opted to cover up a bit more than usual, sporting a simple white top and some tiny shorts. Ye and North kept it cozy in some oversized outfits.

It seems like they enjoyed the movie, as they stayed for the whole thing. The same can't be said for Fly Me to the Moon, however, which the couple sat through just about half of last week. What do you think of Kanye West and Bianca Censori taking the rapper's daughter North to see Deadpool & Wolverine? We're not permitted to post the images directly on HotNewHipHop, but if you'd like to see them, you can do so by clicking the Via link below. Share your thoughts in the comments section and keep an eye on HNHH for more updates.

Read More: Ty Dolla Sign & Kanye West Announce "Vultures 2" Listening Party In Taiwan

[Via]

About The Author
Caroline Fisher
Caroline Fisher is a News Writer at HotNewHipHop from Chicago, Illinois. She started at HNHH this year, and has since spent her time writing about all that is newsworthy in the world of hip-hop. With a drive for hunting down the hottest stories, she enjoys documenting new developments in culture and entertainment. She also has an appreciation for hip-hop and seeks to cover the most important trends and shifts. She has a Bachelor of Arts which she received at the University of Illinois at Chicago. Having graduated in 2022, she majored in English with a concentration in Media, Rhetoric and Cultural Studies. Specializing all things music, pop culture and entertainment, some of her favorite musical artists include Snoop Dogg, OutKast, and Nicki Minaj. When she’s not writing about music she’s also a fan of attending shows, watching the latest movies, staying up-to-date with current events, photography, and poetry.
...