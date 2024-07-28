Kanye West & Bianca Censori Take North To See “Deadpool & Wolverine” In LA

Ye, North West, and Bianca Censori got in on the biggest R-rated opening in history last night.

It's been an undoubtedly hectic few months for both Kanye West and his wife Bianca Censori. The high-profile pair have been making headlines for their overseas excursions, the Australian model's scandalous outfits, and more. In recent days, however, they appear to have opted to enjoy their summer with a few more relaxing outings. Earlier this weekend, for example, they were spotted taking in the nice weather by the pool in Santa Barbara.

Now, they've been seen with Ye's daughter North, spending an evening at the movies. Reportedly, the trio went to see Deadpool & Wolverine at a theater in LA last night, enjoying some wholesome family fun. While parts of the film may be a bit over the 11-year-old's head, as it was the biggest R-rated opening in history, they appeared to have a blast.

Ye, Bianca Censori & North West Enjoy An Evening At The Movies

Kanye West and Bianca Censori are seen leaving the Chateau Marmont on May 25, 2024 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by The Hollywood Curtain/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images)

In photos from the outing, Censori is seen with her arms wrapped around North, who didn't seem too thrilled with all the cameras. For those wondering, she opted to cover up a bit more than usual, sporting a simple white top and some tiny shorts. Ye and North kept it cozy in some oversized outfits.