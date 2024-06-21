Bianca Censori's Barely There Top Leaves Little To The Imagination As She Hits Paris Without Kanye West

Bianca Censori continues to turn heads with her scandalous looks.

Bianca Censori never fails to draw attention with her creative, and usually scandalous, looks. The Australian model's latest outing in Paris was certainly no exception. She was recently spotted heading out to a local hotspot, stunning in yet another nude-colored fit. It consisted of pants with suspender-like straps covering her chest and left little to the imagination. She paired the eye-catching fit with a simple pair of heels.

Censori also topped off her look with a hot pink wavy wig. She was seen wearing something similar earlier this week. It appears as though she and her husband Kanye West are in town for Paris Fashion Week, and they stepped out for the Prototypes Menswear Spring/Summer 2025 runway show yesterday. Aside from the unexpected hairdo, she sported a curve-hugging sheer bodysuit and a pair of knee-high sock heels.

Bianca Censori Goes Solo In Paris

Kanye West and Bianca Censori attends the Marni fashion show during the Milan Fashion Week Womenswear Fall/Winter 2024-2025 on February 23, 2024 in Milan, Italy. (Photo by Arnold Jerocki/Getty Images)

Ye was nowhere to be seen on her latest excursion. He opted to keep everything under wraps the last time he was photographed, however. At the runway show, he rocked an all-white outfit complete with a full face covering, gloves, and even a hood.