Bianca Censori's Barely There Top Leaves Little To The Imagination As She Hits Paris Without Kanye West

Bianca Censori never fails to draw attention with her creative, and usually scandalous, looks. The Australian model's latest outing in Paris was certainly no exception. She was recently spotted heading out to a local hotspot, stunning in yet another nude-colored fit. It consisted of pants with suspender-like straps covering her chest and left little to the imagination. She paired the eye-catching fit with a simple pair of heels.
Censori also topped off her look with a hot pink wavy wig. She was seen wearing something similar earlier this week. It appears as though she and her husband Kanye West are in town for Paris Fashion Week, and they stepped out for the Prototypes Menswear Spring/Summer 2025 runway show yesterday. Aside from the unexpected hairdo, she sported a curve-hugging sheer bodysuit and a pair of knee-high sock heels.
Bianca Censori Goes Solo In Paris
Ye was nowhere to be seen on her latest excursion. He opted to keep everything under wraps the last time he was photographed, however. At the runway show, he rocked an all-white outfit complete with a full face covering, gloves, and even a hood.
Censori's most recent outfit is a bit of a departure from her typical looks, though it doesn't necessarily come as a surprise. She usually prefers to show at least a little bit of skin and might have just grown tired of her usual nude bodysuits. What do you think of Bianca Censori's latest scandalous look? Are you a fan? We're not permitted to post the images directly on HotNewHipHop, but if you'd like to see them, you can do so by clicking the Via link below. Share your thoughts in the comments section, and keep an eye on HNHH for more updates.