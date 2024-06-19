Bianca Censori Rocks Sheer Thong Bodysuit & Hot Pink Wig At Runway Show With Kanye West

Ye and Bianca are back with more eye-catching looks.

Bianca Censori is certainly no stranger to turning heads with her iconic and provocative looks, and her latest Fashion Week fit is certainly not an exception. Earlier today she was spotted alongside her husband Kanye West in Paris at the Prototypes Menswear Spring/Summer 2025 runway show. The Australian model stunned in a sheer nude bodysuit, leaving little to the imagination. She also debuted a hot pink wavy wig, the cherry on top of an already eye-catching fashion statement.

While Censori opted to flaunt her curves in her figure-hugging fit, Ye kept it all covered up. He sported all-white, complete with a top and matching pants, gloves, and a full face mask. He also wore a pair of his infamous sock shoes, which complemented the rest of the bold look.

Kanye West & Bianca Censori Strut At Paris Fashion Week

It looks like the high-profile pair has been doing plenty of traveling as of late, as it was only a few days ago that fans spotted them in Japan. Ye even got caught fast asleep on an airplane, headed to a performance at a local professional wrestling match. They also popped out in Italy for the Yeezy founder's 47th birthday, where Censori showed off yet another flashy fit. They enjoyed a nice meal at a high-end restaurant in Florence, turning heads with their creative outfits once again.