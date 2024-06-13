Bianca Censori Dons See-Through Cloak While Out With Kanye West In Italy

Bianca Censori and Kanye West have created quite a stir since they began dating, and subsequently married. Overall, that is mostly due to the wild and revealing outfits that Censori can typically be found wearing on any given day. There have been times when it has appeared as though she was just completely naked in public. This has led to quite a bit of scrutiny, with some claiming that Ye is grooming her. However, the couple remains together, even though Censori's family has made their concerns apparent.
A few months back, it seemed as though Ye and Censori were pariahs in Italy due to the latter's outfits. There were various complaints from citizens, and with the couple back in LA, there was speculation as to whether or not they would ever return. According to TMZ, Censori and West are back, this time in Florence. In images that we cannot share on HotNewHipHop, the couple could be seen at a restaurant, with Censori wearing a see-through cloak. You can check out these images at the Via link below.
Bianca Censori & Kanye West Going Strong
Over the weekend, Censori could be seen wearing a similar outfit at the airport in Florence. Needless to say, she has no problem wearing the same outfit twice. Moreover, the couple doesn't seem to care about Italy's previous complaints. Instead, they are there to have a good time, regardless of what the locals might say. As for Vultures 2, well, that seems to be on hiatus. It was supposed to drop March 8th, and three months later, there is no release date in sight.
