Bianca Censori Dons See-Through Cloak While Out With Kanye West In Italy

Ye and Bianca are officially back in Italy.

Bianca Censori and Kanye West have created quite a stir since they began dating, and subsequently married. Overall, that is mostly due to the wild and revealing outfits that Censori can typically be found wearing on any given day. There have been times when it has appeared as though she was just completely naked in public. This has led to quite a bit of scrutiny, with some claiming that Ye is grooming her. However, the couple remains together, even though Censori's family has made their concerns apparent.

A few months back, it seemed as though Ye and Censori were pariahs in Italy due to the latter's outfits. There were various complaints from citizens, and with the couple back in LA, there was speculation as to whether or not they would ever return. According to TMZ, Censori and West are back, this time in Florence. In images that we cannot share on HotNewHipHop, the couple could be seen at a restaurant, with Censori wearing a see-through cloak. You can check out these images at the Via link below.

Bianca Censori & Kanye West Going Strong

MILAN, ITALY - FEBRUARY 23: Kanye West and Bianca Censori attends the Marni fashion show during the Milan Fashion Week Womenswear Fall/Winter 2024-2025 on February 23, 2024 in Milan, Italy. (Photo by Arnold Jerocki/Getty Images)

Over the weekend, Censori could be seen wearing a similar outfit at the airport in Florence. Needless to say, she has no problem wearing the same outfit twice. Moreover, the couple doesn't seem to care about Italy's previous complaints. Instead, they are there to have a good time, regardless of what the locals might say. As for Vultures 2, well, that seems to be on hiatus. It was supposed to drop March 8th, and three months later, there is no release date in sight.

Let us know what you think of Bianca Censori and her relationship with Kanye West, in the comments section down below. Do you believe that Kanye has been doing too much when curating Censori's outfits? What do you make of the criticism of their relationship? Additionally, stay tuned to HNHH for the latest news and updates from around the music world. We will continue to keep you informed on all of your favorite artists and their upcoming projects.

