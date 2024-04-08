Bianca Censori Once Again Pushes The Envelope With Her Latest See-Through Look

Bianca Censori making waves for her evocative outfits has become a nearly weekly occurrence. The model and wife of Ye, formerly Kanye West, is no stranger to intrigue and controversy spawning from her outfits. It started last year when she and Ye spent months in Europe and were often spotted out with Censori in scantily clad outfits. At the time it even upset some of the local population who took to social media to call for the pair to be sent home.

When they returned to the US late last year the scandalous outfits continued. Censori seems determined to push her fashion experiments with nudity further and further every time she leaves the house. Many of the fits she's been spotted wearing in recent weeks are so see-through that she needs to use her arms or a bag to cover parts of herself from photos. That's once again the case with her newest dress, seemingly made entirely out of see-through latex. She and Ye got dinner in Los Angeles over the weekend, the same formula that has spawned some of her boldest outfits. Unsurprisingly, she once again got quite a bit of attention for her newest look. We're not permitted to post the images directly on HotNewHipHop, but if you'd like to see them, you can do so by clicking the Via link below.

Bianca Censori's Latest Bold Outfit

MILAN, ITALY - FEBRUARY 23: Bianca Censori attends the Marni fashion show during the Milan Fashion Week Womenswear Fall/Winter 2024-2025. On February 23, 2024 in Milan, Italy. (Photo by Arnold Jerocki/Getty Images)

A few weeks ago, Ye and Censori sparked fan intrigue for an entirely different reason. That came on Easter when they went out with some of Ye's children to see a movie. Fans were confused by the fact that despite arriving together the children left in a separate car after walking out of the theater minutes ahead of Ye and Censori.

Speaking of children, recent reports have claimed that Censori wants a child with Ye. While it's all speculation at this point, it isn't the first time similar rumors have emerged. What do you think of Bianca Censori's newest envelope pushing see-through outfit? Do you think there's a point to her increasingly nude looks? Let us know in the comment section below.

