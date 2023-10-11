Kanye West & Bianca Censori Married For “Religious Reasons”: Report

Kanye West married his wife, Bianca Censori, for "religious reasons," according to a source for Us Weekly. The marriage, which was originally thought to be ceremonial only, was confirmed to be legally binding, last week. The source notes that, “Kanye and Bianca were legally married last year when they had their private ceremony in Beverly Hills, it was real and legal.”

“Ye has been a megastar for two decades and counting, and his first marriage was to someone who lives almost full-time in front of a camera,” the insider further said. “Bianca and Ye have a totally different vibe. They are very private, very affectionate and totally devoted to each other. I think they both enjoy carving out time that’s just for them.”

Read More: Kanye West Officially Marries Bianca Censori, Tells Her To Never Speak Again: Report

Kanye West & Bianca Censori In Los Angeles

LOS ANGELES, CA - MAY 13: Kanye West and Bianca Censori on May 13, 2023, in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Rachpoot/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images)

As for how their marriage is going, a source recently told The Daily Mail that West has set a strict set of guidelines that Censori must follow. “Kanye has a set of rules for Bianca, which includes never speak and wear what he wants her to wear,” the source claimed. “She is also required to eat certain food items and to work out even though Kanye doesn’t work out.” The outlet also obtained documents showing that West and Censori married on December 20, 2022, using a “confidential marriage license."

West has spoken out about his religious beliefs numerous times over the years. After the release of his ninth studio album, Jesus Is King, West reflected on his faith during an interview with Apple Music’s Zane Lowe. “Now that I’m in service to Christ, my job is to spread the Gospel, to let people know what Jesus has done for me,” he said at the time. That project saw West venture into more gospel music than his normal sound. Be on the lookout for further updates on Kanye West and Bianca Censori's marriage on HotNewHipHop.

Read More: Kanye West Has Bianca Censori’s Outfits Made Daily By An “In-House Team”

[Via]