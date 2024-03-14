Bianca Censori Showcases Her Curves In Sensual Photoshoot Orchestrated By Kanye West

Bianca Censori and Kanye West have been married for over a year at this point. Overall, these two turned a lot of heads when they first got together. A lot of people were skeptical of their marriage. However, they have proven that they are very much in love with one another. Wherever Kanye goes, Bianca can be seen with him. In fact, she was even with Kim Kardashian a few nights ago for yet another Vultures listening party. At this point, the two are inseparable, and it has been cute to see.

One thing that Kanye loves to do with Bianca is coordinate some photoshoots with her. According to TMZ, Kanye posted some photoshoot images to social media recently. Although they appear to be deleted, the photos made their way to TMZ. In these images, the model can be seen wearing tight-fitting clothes that show off her curves. For instance, she dons a pink top as well as some white lacy leggings. In fact, it appears to be the same outfit she wore to the recent Vultures listening party.

Bianca Censori On IG

MILAN, ITALY - FEBRUARY 23: Kanye West and Bianca Censori attends the Marni fashion show during the Milan Fashion Week Womenswear Fall/Winter 2024-2025 on February 23, 2024 in Milan, Italy. (Photo by Arnold Jerocki/Getty Images)

Bianca and Kanye continue to be a power couple, and that doesn't seem to be changing anytime soon. Ye has two new albums on the horizon, and fans cannot wait to hear them. Hopefully, they arrive sooner rather than later.

We're not permitted to post the images directly on HotNewHipHop, but if you'd like to see them, you can do so by clicking the Via link below. Let us know what you think of Bianca Censori and Kanye, in the comments section. Additionally, stay tuned to HNHH for the latest news and updates from around the music world. We will continue to keep you informed on all of your favorite artists and their upcoming projects.

