Bianca Censori & Kanye West Cloak Up For Florence Airport With Bizarre Outfits

BYGabriel Bras Nevares184 Views
Link Copied to Clipboard!
FC Internazionale v Atletico Madrid: Round of 16 First Leg - UEFA Champions League 2023/24
MILAN, ITALY - FEBRUARY 20: Kanye West (with the mask) and his wife Bianca Censori attend the UEFA Champions League 2023/24 round of 16 first leg match between FC Internazionale and Atletico Madrid at Stadio Giuseppe Meazza on February 20, 2024 in Milan, Italy. (Photo by Emilio Andreoli/Getty Images)
As opposed to their usually lewd, simple, monochrome, or revealing fashion choices, Bianca Censori and Ye covered up this time.

As opposed to her recent scantily-clad fit for an Italy meeting, Bianca Censori chose to cover up her figure with a strange, bone-white coat that looks more like a bag than a cloak. Kanye West accompanied her to the Florence airport on Saturday morning (June 8), and he wore an all-white fit with a long-sleeve shirt and baggy pants. Security guards and airport staff kept an eye out for intruders or hecklers, making sure that no one would be able to bother them. It's unclear where they're going or where they've been, but the couple is keeping things pretty low-key these days compared to their other 2024 exploits.

Furthermore, Kanye West still hasn't released his VULTURES sequels, and new recent studio footage with Young Moose might indicate that this could change soon. But it's a Ye rollout, so we'd honestly not be surprised if the second and third installments of the Ty Dolla $ign collaborative series end up being like So Help Me God, Good A** Job, and other mythical releases. Maybe the couple will just chill out for the rest of the year and enjoy themselves. After all, VULTURES 1 already got a lot of revenue, hype, streams, and acclaim, one that could definitely carry itself all the way through 2024.

Read More: Bianca Censori Turns Heads In Nude Bodysuit On Denny's Date With Kanye West

Bianca Censori & Kanye West Spotted In Los Angeles

LOS ANGELES, CA - MAY 25: Kanye West and Bianca Censori are seen leaving the Chateau Marmont on May 25, 2024 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by The Hollywood Curtain/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images/Getty Images)

However, we also know that the two are also pretty likely to go their separate ways and stay in tune with their own personal paths. For example, Bianca Censori recently went on a solo Australian trip to meet with her family, and it seems like they just hung out casually without much spectacle. It must feel quite different to the onslaught of paparazzi, fans, and the like that badger Kanye West and Bianca all over the world, but particularly in the United States. As such, a break every once in a while must be pretty satisfying.

Elsewhere, it seems like the case of alleged sexual assault concerning Bianca Censori and Kanye West attacking her alleged assaulter is still in limbo. Of course, Ye has much bigger fish to fry in this regard now. We'll see whether accusations against him end up manifesting in a big court case or if they resolve that matter of accountability privately. Hopefully the outcome is one of justice. You can find pictures of Bianca Censori and Ye's airport fits with the "Via" link below, as we can't share the images directly on HNHH.

Read More: Kanye West Sued For Sexual Harassment: What We Know

[via]

About The Author
Gabriel Bras Nevares
Gabriel Bras Nevares is a music and pop culture news writer for HotNewHipHop. He started in 2022 as a weekend writer and, since joining the team full-time, has developed a strong knowledge in hip-hop news and releases. Whether it’s regular coverage or occasional interviews and album reviews, he continues to search for the most relevant news for his audience and find the best new releases in the genre. What excites him the most is finding pop culture stories of interest, as well as a deeper passion for the art form of hip-hop and its contemporary output. Specifically, Gabriel enjoys the fringes of rap music: the experimental, boundary-pushing, and raw alternatives to the mainstream sound. As a proud native of San Juan, Puerto Rico, he also stays up-to-date with the archipelago’s local scene and its biggest musical exponents in reggaetón, salsa, indie, and beyond. Before working at HotNewHipHop, Gabriel produced multiple short documentaries, artist interviews, venue spotlights, and audio podcasts on a variety of genres and musical figures. Hardcore punk and Go-go music defined much of his coverage during his time at the George Washington University in D.C. His favorite hip-hop artists working today are Tyler, The Creator, Boldy James, JPEGMAFIA, and Earl Sweatshirt.
recommended content
Celebrity Sightings In Los Angeles - May 25, 2024StreetwearBianca Censori Goes Nearly Nude Again With Kanye West Out In Italy9.4K
Bianca Censori Outfit Kanye West Germany Hip Hop NewsStreetwearBianca Censori Accompanies Kanye West In See-Through Fit To Art Gallery In Germany17.3K
Celebrity Sightings In Los Angeles - March 21, 2024StreetwearKanye West Battery Investigation Over Alleged Assault Reportedly In Limbo1336
Bianca Censori Kanye West Wife Tuscany ItalyStreetwearKanye West & Wife Bianca Censori Leave Little To The Imagination Out In Tuscany112.2K