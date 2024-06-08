Bianca Censori & Kanye West Cloak Up For Florence Airport With Bizarre Outfits

As opposed to their usually lewd, simple, monochrome, or revealing fashion choices, Bianca Censori and Ye covered up this time.

As opposed to her recent scantily-clad fit for an Italy meeting, Bianca Censori chose to cover up her figure with a strange, bone-white coat that looks more like a bag than a cloak. Kanye West accompanied her to the Florence airport on Saturday morning (June 8), and he wore an all-white fit with a long-sleeve shirt and baggy pants. Security guards and airport staff kept an eye out for intruders or hecklers, making sure that no one would be able to bother them. It's unclear where they're going or where they've been, but the couple is keeping things pretty low-key these days compared to their other 2024 exploits.

Furthermore, Kanye West still hasn't released his VULTURES sequels, and new recent studio footage with Young Moose might indicate that this could change soon. But it's a Ye rollout, so we'd honestly not be surprised if the second and third installments of the Ty Dolla $ign collaborative series end up being like So Help Me God, Good A** Job, and other mythical releases. Maybe the couple will just chill out for the rest of the year and enjoy themselves. After all, VULTURES 1 already got a lot of revenue, hype, streams, and acclaim, one that could definitely carry itself all the way through 2024.

Bianca Censori & Kanye West Spotted In Los Angeles

LOS ANGELES, CA - MAY 25: Kanye West and Bianca Censori are seen leaving the Chateau Marmont on May 25, 2024 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by The Hollywood Curtain/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images/Getty Images)

However, we also know that the two are also pretty likely to go their separate ways and stay in tune with their own personal paths. For example, Bianca Censori recently went on a solo Australian trip to meet with her family, and it seems like they just hung out casually without much spectacle. It must feel quite different to the onslaught of paparazzi, fans, and the like that badger Kanye West and Bianca all over the world, but particularly in the United States. As such, a break every once in a while must be pretty satisfying.