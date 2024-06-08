Bianca Censori & Kanye West Cloak Up For Florence Airport With Bizarre Outfits

As opposed to her recent scantily-clad fit for an Italy meeting, Bianca Censori chose to cover up her figure with a strange, bone-white coat that looks more like a bag than a cloak. Kanye West accompanied her to the Florence airport on Saturday morning (June 8), and he wore an all-white fit with a long-sleeve shirt and baggy pants. Security guards and airport staff kept an eye out for intruders or hecklers, making sure that no one would be able to bother them. It's unclear where they're going or where they've been, but the couple is keeping things pretty low-key these days compared to their other 2024 exploits.
Furthermore, Kanye West still hasn't released his VULTURES sequels, and new recent studio footage with Young Moose might indicate that this could change soon. But it's a Ye rollout, so we'd honestly not be surprised if the second and third installments of the Ty Dolla $ign collaborative series end up being like So Help Me God, Good A** Job, and other mythical releases. Maybe the couple will just chill out for the rest of the year and enjoy themselves. After all, VULTURES 1 already got a lot of revenue, hype, streams, and acclaim, one that could definitely carry itself all the way through 2024.
Bianca Censori & Kanye West Spotted In Los Angeles
However, we also know that the two are also pretty likely to go their separate ways and stay in tune with their own personal paths. For example, Bianca Censori recently went on a solo Australian trip to meet with her family, and it seems like they just hung out casually without much spectacle. It must feel quite different to the onslaught of paparazzi, fans, and the like that badger Kanye West and Bianca all over the world, but particularly in the United States. As such, a break every once in a while must be pretty satisfying.
Elsewhere, it seems like the case of alleged sexual assault concerning Bianca Censori and Kanye West attacking her alleged assaulter is still in limbo. Of course, Ye has much bigger fish to fry in this regard now. We'll see whether accusations against him end up manifesting in a big court case or if they resolve that matter of accountability privately. Hopefully the outcome is one of justice. You can find pictures of Bianca Censori and Ye's airport fits with the "Via" link below, as we can't share the images directly on HNHH.