Bianca Censori Turns Heads With Intimate Dance Next To Kanye West During DJ Set

A clip of Bianca Censori dancing next to Kanye West while he DJs at a party from over the weekend is going viral on social media. TMZ shared the clip on Monday morning, showing another partygoer putting her hands on the model’s lower back and caressing her hips. Ye appeared unfazed by the moment as he was caught up in handling music for the event.

Kanye rocked a black t-shirt and matching sunglasses as he played songs from Prince, Eurythmics, The Eagles, JAY-Z, and more. As for Censori, she appeared to be wearing a short, sleeveless dress with her hair up. The identity of the woman she was dancing with remains unclear.

LOS ANGELES, CA - MAY 25: Kanye West and Bianca Censori are seen leaving the Chateau. Marmont on May 25, 2024, in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by The Hollywood Curtain/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images)

Elsewhere during the DJ set, Kanye made headlines for playing songs by both Diddy and R. Kelly back to back. Producer Mike Hector, who was in attendance, wrote on X (formerly Twitter): “I’m at this party and kanye djing. he played 2 diddy songs and then a r kelly song right after. this n***a do not give a f*ck.”