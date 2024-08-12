Bianca Censori Turns Heads With Intimate Dance Next To Kanye West During DJ Set

A clip of Bianca Censori dancing next to Kanye West while he DJs at a party from over the weekend is going viral on social media. TMZ shared the clip on Monday morning, showing another partygoer putting her hands on the model’s lower back and caressing her hips. Ye appeared unfazed by the moment as he was caught up in handling music for the event.
Kanye rocked a black t-shirt and matching sunglasses as he played songs from Prince, Eurythmics, The Eagles, JAY-Z, and more. As for Censori, she appeared to be wearing a short, sleeveless dress with her hair up. The identity of the woman she was dancing with remains unclear.
Kanye West & Bianca Censori Leave The Chateau Marmont In L.A.
Elsewhere during the DJ set, Kanye made headlines for playing songs by both Diddy and R. Kelly back to back. Producer Mike Hector, who was in attendance, wrote on X (formerly Twitter): “I’m at this party and kanye djing. he played 2 diddy songs and then a r kelly song right after. this n***a do not give a f*ck.”
Ye is currently celebrating the release of his latest album with Ty Dolla Sign, Vultures 2. It features collaborations with Playboi Carti, Don Toliver, Kodak Black, Future, Lil Wayne, Young Thug, Lil Durk, Lil Baby, Young Thug, and many more artists. Despite the hype, it failed to peak at the top of the US Billboard 200 after Taylor Swift’s Tortured Poets Department earned its 14th week at No. 1. We're not permitted to post the video of West and Censori dancing directly, but if you'd like to see it, you can do so by clicking the "Via" link below. Be on the lookout for further updates on Bianca Censori and Kanye West on HotNewHipHop.
