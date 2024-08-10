Mike Dean Has A Question About Kanye West's Uncovered Storage Unit

Variety 2021 Music Hitmakers Brunch Presented By Peacock and GIRLS5EVA - Arrivals
LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - DECEMBER 04: Mike Dean attends Variety 2021 Music Hitmakers Brunch Presented By Peacock and GIRLS5EVA at City Market Social House on December 04, 2021 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Rodin Eckenroth/FilmMagic)
Mike Dean is wondering whether any of his belongings were there.

Mike Dean hopped onto TikTok to inquire about a storage unit full of items that apparently previously belonged to Kanye West or members of his team. User @lockerblocker20 came across the storage unit and showed off what they found inside, earlier this week. In response, Dean hopped in the comments section to ask: “Any Mike Dean cases in there?”

While the creator responded "No," they did find plenty of other interesting items. There were costumes from West's iconic "Sunday Service" events, various pieces of audio equipment, Yeezy design notes, and much more. Apart from Mike Dean, other users in the comments had plenty of jokes about the situation. "Kim told him to come get his stuff and she stuck it in a storage unit lol," one top comment reads. Another fan noted: "This is Kanye's design patterns. This is WILD. This has to be worth some dollars."

Mike Dean Performs On The Weeknd's "After Hours Til Dawn"

EAST RUTHERFORD, NEW JERSEY - JULY 16: Mike Dean performs at the "After Hours Til Dawn" Tour at Met Life Stadium on July 16, 2022 in East Rutherford, New Jersey. (Photo by Theo Wargo/Getty Images for Live Nation)

Despite Dean's inquiry, he and Kanye West had a bit of a falling out back in 2022. After the controversial rapper shared a series of antisemitic posts on social media, Dean posted a statement from Steve Angello online, in which the Swedish House Mafia member reacted to Ye going on Alex Jones' InfoWars show. “When media attention becomes more important than like itself, you’re on a slippery slope,” wrote Angello. “Saying provocative things to trigger social media for clicks and action is pathetic.” A year later, a fan on X (formerly Twitter) asked why he hadn't been collaborating with West as of late. “Because I’m busy with much cooler people," Dean responded.

Fan Discover's Storage Locker Full Of Kanye West Memorabilia

The viral TikTok comes after West teamed up with Ty Dolla Sign for a second installment in their Vultures album series, earlier this month. Be on the lookout for further updates on Mike Dean on HotNewHipHop.

