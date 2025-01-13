Kanye West Hints At Mike Dean Reconciliation Amid "Bully" Teasers

Did they bury the hatchet?

Kanye West is gearing up for his next solo album Bully, and it seems like he might tag along some old friends after possibly burying the hatchet with them. Moreover, he recently took to Instagram to share a throwback picture of him and Mike Dean at the legendary Life Of Pablo listening party, with a simple caption of "BULLY" with an eyes emoji. For those unaware, the two fell out sometime in 2022 due to Ye's antisemitic controversies, other bigoted or misinformed statements, and the general antics that consume much of his celebrity life. For what it's worth, Dean doesn't seem to have responded to this yet at press time.

Furthermore, fans are very excited to see Kanye West and Mike Dean come back together, since their many collaborations over the years usually turn out amazing. However, maybe this comes at the cost of speaking out against the Chicago artist's recent behavior, which some fans might see as troublesome or as a minimizing reevaluation of that situation. Either way, as with everything Ye-related, we won't fully believe anything until we have it in our hands, so a Dean return is not something we're counting on for this new album... If it does come out, that is.

Kanye West & Mike Dean Might Be On Good Terms Now

Speaking of which, it seems like Kanye West will enlist another former foe to help out with this Bully rollout: Kai Cenat. "I got a text from Ye," the streamer recently claimed on Twitch. "Ye said he's in Japan and he said I got to pull up, bruh... Ye said he in Japan. And I got to pull up. He literally invited me to Japan. We went from beefing to being friends, bruh. [...] 'Stream IRL?' I'm not gon' lie, bro. I might have to go back to Japan, chat! Do I make a Japan return?"