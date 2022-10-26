Ye is still making headlines for all of the wrong reasons. Four years after he expressed support for Donald Trump and wore a MAGA hat proudly, he’s made a concerted effort to test the boundaries of cancel culture. It’s as evident in his recent press runs where he’s made anti-Semitic remarks, donned a White Lives Matter shirt, and claimed George Floyd died from a Fentanyl overdose, rather than being suffocated at the hands of law enforcement.

NEW YORK, NEW YORK – DECEMBER 02: Kanye West attends the the Versace fall 2019 fashion show at the American Stock Exchange Building in lower Manhattan on December 02, 2018 in New York City. (Photo by Roy Rochlin/Getty Images)

Things took a sharp turn this week when numerous brands decided to part ways with him. Adidas ended their partnership with him, Foot Locker removed his clothes from their shelves, and his talent agency CAA dropped him from the roster. The end of his Adidas partnership heavily impacted his pockets as Forbes stripped him on his billionaire status.

Adam22 recently chimed in on the matter, claiming that Ye destructed his music and fashion empire to spew right-wing narratives.

“Kanye spent 20 years building one of the biggest empires in music and fashion and threw it all away bc he wanted to repeat Candace Owens talking points on tv,” the podcast host tweeted. Adam pretty much summed it up as accurately within one tweet, which ultimately prompted a response from Mike Dean. “Amen,” he replied.

Unlike Mike Dean, Antonio Brown, the president of Donda Sports, unapologetically stood by Ye as more companies denounce his comments and actions. Brown issued a statement on Tuesday night expressing his support for Ye during this time and vowed to uphold his responsibilities with Donda Sports. Meanwhile, Jaylen Brown and Aaron Donald announced that they would be leaving Donda Sports.

Kanye hasn’t responded to the recent string of corporations and business partners who’ve ended their relationships with him. We will continue to keep you posted on any more updates surrounding Ye’s latest controversies.

