Kanye West has lost many of his corporate relationships in recent weeks over his anti-Semitic remarks. On Tuesday (October 25), Gap announced that they were pulling the controversial rapper’s Yeezy Gap line of merchandise from their stores, as well as YeezyGap.com. Foot Locker also decided to pull their Yeezy products from its shelves.

Los Angeles Rams defensive lineman Aaron Donald and Boston Celtics forward Jaylen Brown, who were both signed to Ye’s DONDA Sports, also severed ties with West following his offensive online outbursts. Donald tweeted, “Our family has made the decision to part ways with Donda Sports. The recent comments and displays of hate and antisemitism are the exact opposite of how we choose to live our lives and raise our children.”

While Kanye hasn’t spoke out about the athletes departure from his sports brand, his ally Antonio Brown, released a statement on behalf of DONDA sports. “Over the past few weeks the world’s reactionary and selective outrage at comments in the media made by my brother, Ye, have inflamed and sparked rampant conversation and reflection,” he began in the statement.

“The people and brands that have relentlessly profited from Black ideas and Black culture chose to distance themselves at a very specific time: a time that demonstrated their prioritization of certain groups over others.” AB also insisted that he’s the current President of Donda Sports and will remain so despite the athletes’ departure.

“As the President of Donda Sports, I remain. I remain true to the mission of Donda and our amazing staff and community. I remain dedicated to helping clarify statements taken out of proportion by the media. I remain committed to bringing new ideas, experiences, and designs to our world. I remain in support of the humanity that is Ye.”

