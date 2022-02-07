Donda Sports
- SportsAntonio Brown Net Worth 2023: What Is The NFL Icon Worth?The exhilarating story of Antonio Brown, covering his rise to amassing a massive net worth into the tens of millions.By Jake Skudder
- SportsJaylen Brown Wants Donda Academy Athletes To Thrive: "We Don't Cancel Our Kids"The Celtics star cut ties with Donda Sports but doesn't believe student-athletes should suffer due to Ye's scandal.By Erika Marie
- Pop CultureKanye West "Beat To A Pulp" By Anti-Semitism Scandal, Donda Academy Student Athletics HaltedThe Chicago MC seems to have admitted defeat amid his partnership terminations, as students athletes from his school are left with no play.By Gabriel Bras Nevares
- Pop CultureDonda Academy Reopens, Says Reported Message To ParentsOn the heels of news that Donda Academy shut down for the school year, it looks like things are back on track.By Erika Marie
- SportsAntonio Brown Defends Kanye West & DONDA Sports “As the President of Donda Sports, I remain."By Lamar Banks
- SportsJaylen Brown Backtracks As He & Aaron Donald Exit Kanye's Donda SportsJust yesterday, Brown said he was staying with the agency, but today, he's had a change of heart & issued an apology.By Erika Marie
- StreetwearKanye West Looks To Take Donda Sports To The Next LevelKanye seems to be working on new trademarks.By Alexander Cole
- BasketballKanye West & Kyrie Irving Spark Donda Sports Signing RumorsKanye West and Kyrie Irving linked up on Friday, leading many to believe the Nets star could intend to sign with Donda Sports.By Cole Blake
- SportsKanye West & Magic Johnson Snubbed From Broncos OwnershipThe Broncos were sold for $4.65 billion.By Alexander Cole
- SportsJaylen Brown Signs With Donda SportsJaylen Brown was reportedly the first athlete to sign with Kanye's sports firm.By Alexander Cole
- SportsAaron Donald Signs With Kanye West's Donda Sports: "It’s A Hell Of An Opportunity"Aaron Donald discussed joining Kanye West's Donda Sports with Brandon Marshall and LeSean McCoy.By Cole Blake
- SportsShannon Sharpe Speaks Out On Kanye West's Broncos Ownership BidKanye West is reportedly interested in Broncos ownership.By Alexander Cole
- SportsKanye West Offers Support To Brian FloresKanye West thinks Brian Flores would be good for Donda Sports.By Alexander Cole
- SportsAntonio Brown Divulges Kanye West's Desire To Buy The BroncosDonda Sports is looking at NFL ownership.By Alexander Cole
- SportsAntonio Brown Says He's President Of Kanye West's Donda SportsHe also detailed why it was important for them to purchase VIP suites at the Super Bowl totaling over $2 million.By Erika Marie