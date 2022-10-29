Ye f.k.a. Kanye West has been losing partnerships left and right, hurting both his pockets and his public image. He recently posted on Instagram about the incidents, saying that he’s been “beat to a pulp” by the backlash from his anti-semitic rants. After Adidas dropped him, the Yeezy mogul asked to “see the contracts” via his Instagram post “while [he’s] still allowed on Mark Zuckerberg’s platform.”

Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images

“I’m going to say this again,” began Ye, “Let’s see the contracts. The film contracts, the sports contracts, the music contracts, the mortgages. Let’s see the contracts so we can or better yet will do better business. I’ve been beat to a pulp and there’s still no accountability.”

Instagram / @kanyewest

These statements come just days after the significant cutbacks to his Donda Academy, which has left many of its student athletes in a state of limbo where they are playing just a few games, if at all. A source close to the school’s basketball team says that the kids have limited practice, no presence at tournaments, and barely any scheduled games, which has put practice in the hands of the players or eager coaches to organize on their own.

Since Donda Academy’s closure was mostly due to faculty members and staff quitting, the season hasn’t officially ended. This means that it’s been hard for students to transfer to other basketball programs, hurting those with real talent and potential. However, a recent post by the institution implies that the school year might be back on track.

A rumored helping hand is NBA star Jaylen Brown, who announced he was leaving Donda Sports but is reportedly trying to save the team by scheduling tournaments and advocating for them to play. It’s already scored them a game against Morehouse College next Sunday, so hopefully Donda Academy’s closure doesn’t leave these young prospects completely in the dust.

Two things can be true: Donda Academy should have never had students in the first place *and* sending parents an email that says “no school for the rest of the year…see y’all next September” is wild. — Candice Marie Benbow (@CandiceBenbow) October 27, 2022

The consequences of Ye’s actions are manifesting fast, and he’s tried to bounce back by appearing at Skechers’ L.A. offices and other business redirections. Regardless of what you think about Kanye’s statements or business moves, it’s unfortunate that his comments have affected uninvolved parties, like the kids he wants to uplift.

Stay tuned to HotNewHipHop for the latest on Kanye West and his saga of accountability and expression.

[via] [via]