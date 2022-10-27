You’re highly mistaken if you think this Kanye West wave is slowing down anytime soon. West is known for being a controversial figure in entertainment as he often offers unfiltered hot takes; however, things have taken unexpected twists and turns ever since he revealed his White Lives Matter design at Paris Fashion Week.

What immediately unfolded read like a fever dream as the Rap mogul advocated for WLM, denounced Black Lives Matter, and issued several anti-Semitic comments across various platforms. His ongoing, filmed interviews have also aided in his recent downfall, and it’s reported that due to companies cutting ties, West is no longer a billionaire.

Meanwhile, both Donda Sports and Donda Academy have been going through changes of their own as West’s actions affect their futures. We’ve reported on several of the agency’s clients opting to part ways with Donda Sports, while it was recently shared that Donda Academy would be shutting its doors for the remainder of the school year.

In a published message, a note to families read that effective today, the school would no longer be in session.

Kanye West offers another apology and explanation for his anti-Semitic comments pic.twitter.com/aQe06G6saC — XXL Magazine (@XXL) October 26, 2022

“We intend to begin afresh in September of 2023, and we are confident that our scholars will continue to advance as the creative innovators, courageous influencers and academic leaders of the next generation.”

The news spread like wildfire as speculation regarding what was next for the academy, however, a new post suggested that the school already reopened.

“Join us tomorrow morning in worship for the return of Donda Academy. With the help of our parents and community, we are back and returning with a vengeance!” the update stated. “The children of Donda are going to change the world.”

The private, $15k per year school faced a blow after its carefully curated basketball team was dropped from a recent tournament. People were upset with the news because it was said that the children shouldn’t suffer because of this unending backlash.

Check out both messages from Donda Academy below.