Kanye West found an ally in Tekashi 6ix9ine. The controversial Brooklyn figure appeared on Andrew Tate’s Tate Speech podcast where he shared his support for Ye.

“I think he’s a wolf. I think he’s standing on business,” he said. “I love Kanye. I love what he stands for and he does what the fuck he wants. When there’s billionaires, trillionaires, millionaires in your ear and they’re saying, ‘Kanye, this is not the respectable thing.’ He worked himself so much. He worked himself so high that he doesn’t have to bow down to a dollar.”

Elsewhere in the episode, 6ix9ine also discussed Kim Kardashian’s numerous sex tapes as he praised Wack 100. “I guess they were working out something with Kim’s sex tape. Like, there were additional sex tapes,” he said. “When I knew Wack 100 was a wolf and not a sheep is because everybody thought he was lying but now it came out that Kim had multiple sex tapes. Multiple sex tapes.”

HOUSTON, TX – AUGUST 07: Rapper Tekashi69 during UFC 265 at Toyota Center on July 7, 2021 in Houston, Texas. (Photo by Alex Bierens de Haan/Getty Images )

He added, “There’s no problem with sex tapes. Like, being her, she’s a mom… maybe there’s something wrong with it.”

The sex tapes that 6ix9ine refers to became a point of conversation in September after Ray J emerged with new information. He claimed that they filmed numerous sex tapes that were in his and Wack 100’s possession, which Kim and Kris Jenner previously denied. Ray J accused Kris Jenner of making Kim Kardashian film numerous sex tapes in order to shop around before choosing the one that was purchased by Vivid.

Tekashi 6ix9ine and Kanye West might not have been spotted together in recent times but the Chicago artist took a liking to the “KOODA” rapper during his reign. Ye gave 6ix9ine two verses for his debut album, Dummy Boy. However, the two haven’t been spotted together in public since 6ix9ine’s infamous RICO arrest or his release from prison.

