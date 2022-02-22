The world is tapping into the rise of Kanye West thanks to the jeen-yuhs docuseries and it has been an eye-opening experience for even the most dedicated fans of the Rap mogul. West has been the subject of ongoing controversies throughout his career, but in recent years, his outspoken nature has caused a ruckus, especially on social media.

However, regardless of what someone may think of his antics, West's impact in the industry is undeniable. He has been a prolific figure in both the music and fashion industries, and jeen-yuhs gives the public an angle of his creativity during the launch of his career. It was during that time that Dame Dash and Jay-Z brought West over to Roc-a-Fella Records, and now, Dash reflects on West's fame with The Jasmine Brand.



Johnny Nunez / Contributor / Getty Images

"I was the guy who always ran around with a camera 'cause I knew that these moments were priceless, it was just a matter of when it was time," said Dame. "So, I was glad that they actually took that advice and did that, or at least followed the example. I got a lotta footage, but it's just the time, it's always about the times. I think this is the right time for that."

Dame called West "our new Michael Jackson," adding, "whether that's negative or positive, but that's just what it is." It isn't something that Dash was expecting from West, but he explained his comparison, saying that "every move he makes, everybody's paying attention to."

"He triggers the world," said Dame. When asked if that was a quality that he saw in West earlier on his career, Dash answered that is wasn't. "He wasn't that bold back then," he added. "But he always was very confident." Dash then went on to speak about his own impact, listing off his "firsts" in the industry.

Check it out below and let us know if you agree that Kanye West is this generation's Michael Jackson.