It looks like Kanye West is looking for a new home Yeezy after Adidas announced the end of their partnership. However, it seems like his options are limited as he apparently showed up at the Skechers headquarters unannounced.

CHICAGO, ILLINOIS – OCTOBER 28: Kanye West attends Jim Moore Book Event At Ralph Lauren Chicago on October 28, 2019 in Chicago, Illinois. (Photo by Robin Marchant/Getty Images for Ralph Lauren)

Without a scheduled meeting, Kanye apparently showed up to Skechers with hopes that he could speak with the company’s executives. Much like every other corporation in America, they don’t want anything to do with him. TMZ reports that the fashion designer and musician showed up at the main office in Manhattan Beach, CA on Wednesday morning before he was turned away.

“[Kanye] arrived unannounced and without invitation at one of Skechers’ corporate offices in Los Angeles. Considering Ye was engaged in unauthorized filming, two Skechers executives escorted him and his party from the building after a brief conversation,” a rep from Skechers told the tabloid publication.

It was a tone-deaf move on Kanye’s part, especially since the brand is owned by a Jewish family. Founded by Robert Goldberg in 1992, his son, Michael, is currently the company’s sitting president. Needless to say, they are not willing to have a sit-down with Ye after his numerous anti-Semitic comments in recent weeks.

“Skechers is not considering and has no intention of working with West. We condemn his recent divisive remarks and do not tolerate antisemitism or any other form of hate speech. Again, West showed up unannounced and uninvited to Skechers corporate offices,” the rep added.

Though it wasn’t clear why Kanye showed up at Skechers, it seems likely that he’s looking for a new manufacturer for Yeezy shoes. Adidas confirmed that they’ve cut ties with him, though they do hold the rights to the designs. A new report emerged this morning indicating that they will continue to sell the Yeezy shoes without his logo on them.

Despite the string of bad news this week, Ye was reportedly in good spirits ahead of the meeting when he was spotted at a local bagel shop.

