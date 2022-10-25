Hailey Bieber appeared to slam Kanye West in a statement shared on her Instagram Story, Monday, speaking out against antisemitism. The post comes after Bieber and West traded shots on social media, earlier this month.

“You cannot believe in God and be anti-Semitic. You cannot love God and support or condone hate speech,” the model wrote. “To love God is to love people. ALL people.”

(Photo by Sean Zanni/Getty Images for McDonald’s)

She also shared a graphic reading, “I support my friends and the Jewish people.”

After Hailey had initially criticized West’s “White Lives Matter” shirts and her husband, Justin, ended his friendship with West, the rapper referred to Hailey as “nose job Hailey Baldloose.”

While West has continued to make antisemitic remarks over the last few weeks, he did apologize for the wording of his highly controversial tweet in which he threatened to go “death con 3” on Jewish people.

“I will say I’m sorry for the people that I hurt with the ‘Death Con’ — the confusion that I caused,” he said on Piers Morgan’s talk show. “I feel like I caused hurt and confusion. And I’m sorry for the families of the people that had nothing to do with the trauma that I have been through and that I used my platform, where you say hurt people hurt people, and I was hurt.”

Check out Hailey Bieber’s recent Instagram post below.

(Via Instagram @haileybieber)

[Via]