He may have ended his professional relationship with Donda Sports, but Jaylen Brown doesn’t believe Donda Academy athletes should be punished. After allegedly losing $2 billion worth of deals in days, Kanye West has returned with an apology to the Black community…sort of. While this may be a good look for some, the fallout from West’s recent remarks has affected others under his umbrella.

The Donda mogul recently explained that he now knows what it’s like to have a knee on his neck—a direct correlation to George Floyd who lost his life in a similar circumstance. West initially stated that Floyd wasn’t the victim of former police officer Derek Chauvin but instead died of a fentanyl overdose. That anti-Black Lives Matter talking point was debunked in court during Chauvin’s trial.

You have no idea how George Floyd felt. You lost money he lost his life. One can be replaced one can not. W/o Kayne losing what he lost. He’s not apologizing to “HIS” ppl. Move it along buddy https://t.co/wuVvq5Wy5O — shannon sharpe (@ShannonSharpe) October 30, 2022

Amid the controversy of axed deals across the board, West’s Donda Sports and Donda Academy have come under scrutiny. Several professional athletes parted ways with Ye’s sports agency amid his anti-Semitism scandal, and later, it was learned that the rapper’s private school was shutting down. News circulated that the curated basketball team was removed from a tournament because of West’s behavior, but Jaylen Brown doesn’t believe that is a fair move.

Brown recently shared that he would be one of a handful of athletes no longer represented by Donda Sports, but just because that relationship has ended, it doesn’t mean that students have to suffer. The Boston Celtics star took to Twitter to share a series of observations about these young athletes who will miss opportunities due to West’s antics.

If the school was not accredited how did it open in the first place ? and why close it now? without notice to the families and students ? It was open for almost 2 years with events planned tournaments scheduled and opportunities there were no crimes committed no arrests were made https://t.co/qGK4x0EtVT — Jaylen Brown (@FCHWPO) October 27, 2022

“High school Students are potentially getting there scholarships pulled for there affiliation with Donda are we serious?” he questioned. “To any HS basketball coaches & event coordinators, These student athletes can’t be negatively impacted by this. I will sponsor any event existing or new, willing to host Donda Academy We all must ensure they complete their senior yr both academically & athletically. Contact me.”

Brown added, “We do not cancel our kids.”

After a bit of behind-the-scenes work, Brown returned with a more positive announcement for Donda Academy’s basketball team.

“It’s important resources are provided for these student athletes not taken away. shout out to @Morehouse for opening their doors to host the Donda Doves’ official1st basketball game of the season. I need everyone in Atlanta to show love and support! I’ll be in attendance.”

Brown also provided more information on how the public can continue to support these young athletes. Check it out below.

Via Twitter