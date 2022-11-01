On the heels of Jaylen Brown’s enthusiastic post about Donda Academy’s basketball team, things have taken a turn. Kanye West may be losing out on deals left and right following his controversial remarks, but he isn’t the only person feeling the effects. Both Donda Sports and Donda Academy have been hit hard, and it’s reported that the school has been shut down amid this scandal.

Boston Celtics star Jaylen Brown initially stated that he did not have plans on leaving Donda Sports, but within 24 hours, he returned with an update. Brown exited alongside other professional athletes, but once he learned that Donda Academy’s basketball team was being edged out of tournaments, he stepped in.

Anti-Semitism should be handled with sensitivity and respect, Inequalities /lack of opportunity in our education system should be handled with sensitivity and respect, A school with resources/ opportunity academically and athletically have been taken away abruptly without notice — Jaylen Brown (@FCHWPO) October 27, 2022

We previously reported on Brown stating that children shouldn’t be canceled due to the actions of others. He tweeted the Donda Doves were finally going to receive the opportunity to show off their skills.

“It’s important resources are provided for these student athletes not taken away. shout out to @Morehouse for opening their doors to host the Donda Doves’ official1st basketball game of the season. I need everyone in Atlanta to show love and support! I’ll be in attendance.”

It’s important resources are provided for these student athletes not taken away. shout out to @Morehouse for opening their doors to host the Donda Doves’ official1st basketball game of the season. I need everyone in Atlanta to show love and support! I’ll be in attendance — Jaylen Brown (@FCHWPO) October 30, 2022

The ink wasn’t even dry on the November 6 event when the legendary HBCU returned with an official statement. They canceled the game.

“We welcome students and families to visit the campus and encourage them to learn more about how Morehouse singularly prepares men of color for lives of leadership and service by empowering young men who are trustworthy and hold themselves and each other accountable to act with compassion, honesty, and integrity as they build community with civility,” the esteemed college wrote.

Donda Academy shut down and I have to ask… what kind of parent sends a kid to an unaccredited religious indoctrination center where you have to sign an NDA to enroll? For $15k/year? Who listens to Ye speak and goes “I’ll trust this man with my child.” — Kenneth Leonard (@the_ken_leonard) October 27, 2022

“Throughout its history, Morehouse College, perhaps more than any other institution, has stood for social discourse which advances equity and healing, particularly in areas involving race, culture, and socioeconomic disparities,” they continued. “We therefore cannot condone, in perception or implication, the recent divisive and unproductive statements by Ye, formerly known as Kanye West.”

Jaylen Brown reacted to the news by tweeting: “An unfortunate retraction but the kids and family appreciate the consideration currently looking for another solution.”

Check out Morehouse’s post below.